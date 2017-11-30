The Big Ticket Talks Bucks

With a young core of players, including two players with the potential to be stars in the NBA, it never hurts to have a 15-time All-Star around to give advice.

Up next... @thonmaker Coming Soon...Stay tuned!!! A photo posted by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:44am PST

That’s exactly what happened last week when NBA great Kevin Garnett stopped by Bucks practice to work with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, Thon Maker, and the rest of the Bucks squad. Garnett spoke with Chris Webber about what his experience working with the Bucks was like, and how Milwaukee’s young players can find the right influences. One of Garnett’s biggest takeaways from his time working with the Bucks was Giannis and Thon’s appetite for success, which he said was “greater than great.”

Check out the full video below: