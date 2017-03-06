Jason Terry: Adding Terrence Jones Is A 'Steal'

One of the Bucks’ newest players is already getting praise from an NBA veteran, who also happens to be his teammate now.

Terrence Jones, who the Bucks signed as a free agent this weekend, came up during Jason Terry’s show The Runway on SiriusXM NBA and Terry raved about Jones who’s in his fifth year in the league. Terry and Jones were teammates on the Houston Rockets last season, so both are familiar with each other.

“He’s a tremendous talent. He’s an NCAA champion. He’s a kid that’s very talented offensively,” Terry said about Jones. “Not only can he score from the post position, but he’s also an underrated passer. He’s a great rebounder, and defensively he can block shots, so I think this is a great acquisition. He’s a steal at this time of year and I think he’ll help us tremendously, because what we’re lacking is toughness and he gives us that.”

You can listen to the rest of Terry’s comments on Jones in the link below: