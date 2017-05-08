Giannis Supports Thanasis In Spain
The Greek Freak was in attendance for Androrra's big win over Valencia
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his younger brother, Kostas, flew to Spain on Sunday to support their older brother, Thanasis, whose Andorra team was taking on second place Valencia in a Liga ACB match-up. It was an entertaining game that ended with Andorra putting a stop to Valencia’s seven-game winning streak with an 89-84 win. Thanasis finished the game with 8 points (4-6 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a block in 19 minutes of action.
Giannis at the game: