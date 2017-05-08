Giannis Antetokounmpo and his younger brother, Kostas, flew to Spain on Sunday to support their older brother, Thanasis, whose Andorra team was taking on second place Valencia in a Liga ACB match-up. It was an entertaining game that ended with Andorra putting a stop to Valencia’s seven-game winning streak with an 89-84 win. Thanasis finished the game with 8 points (4-6 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a block in 19 minutes of action.

Giannis at the game:

Giannis Supports Thanasis In Spain