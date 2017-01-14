The Greek Freak Matches Michael Redd's Scoring Streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been having the best season of his career, and recently he had one of his best stretch of games of his four year NBA career.

From Dec. 10 through Jan. 6, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.5 points per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the field, hauled in 9.4 rebounds per game and dished out 5.6 assists a game. He scored 20 points in every one of those 14 games, which was the longest streak of scoring 20+ points in consecutive games by a Buck since Michael Redd scored 20 points in 14 straight games from Nov. 4 through Dec. 2 in 2006.

During those 14 games, Antetokounmpo recorded seven double-doubles, tallied a new career-high of 39 points against Washington on Dec. 23, went off against the Bulls on New Year’s Eve with 36 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and a career-high seven blocks, had multiple steals in nine games, blocked three or more shots in four games, had 11 games with 25 points and scored 30 points on four occasions.

What this all added up to was one of the best stretches of basketball by a Bucks player in recent memory. Check out the infographic below and click around to dive deeper into each of Giannis’ 14 games from Dec. 10 through Jan. 6.