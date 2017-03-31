Giannis Foolin' Fans for April Fools'

Just in time for April Fools’ Day, a video with Giannis Antetokounmpo pranking unsuspecting fans at a Milwaukee bus stop has been released.

A normal advertisement at the bus stop suddenly turns into a video chat with Giannis as surprised fans get the chance to video chat with the Greek Freak for a few moments. Later, he surprises them with an in-person visit.

The tables turn at the end of the video as Giannis gets a surprise call from one of his NBA idols.

Check out the full video below, which is sure to provide some laughs: