Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated

One of the most popular and well-known sports magazines has put the Bucks very own Giannis Antetokounmpo on its cover.

Sports Illustrated put the Greek Freak on a regional cover for its Jan. 9 issue that features a story by Lee Jenkins called “Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Most Intriguing Point Guard In NBA History.” It’s another story that documents Antetokounmpo’s journey from the streets of Greece to being on the cusp of becoming the Bucks first All-Star since 2004. In his fourth NBA season, Giannis has jumped to being a top player in the Eastern Conference as he does a little bit of everything in leading the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals so far this season.

Dawning the cover of Sports Illustrated is a new kind of praise, and one that’s deserving, for the Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Regional Cover: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most intriguing point guard in NBA history (by @SI_LeeJenkins) https://t.co/DimUVsNd9u pic.twitter.com/snnoU7Qnx4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 3, 2017

WATCH: Giannis' Reaction to Being on the Sports Illustrated Cover