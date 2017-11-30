Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 1/23/17
- The Bucks have won two of their last three games over the Rockets, and evened the 2016-17 season series between the two teams at 1-1.
- Milwaukee scored a season-high 127 points, which are the most points it has scored in a non-overtime game since 2/24/14 when the Bucks scored 130 points at Philadelphia.
MOOD!!
- The Bucks shot a season-high 58.8 percent (47-80 FG, 11-23 3PT) as a team. Milwaukee is 11-5 when it shoots 50.0 percent or better and a perfect 5-0 on the season when shooting at least 55.0 percent.
Dynamic Duo:
59 points
61.1% FG
15 rebounds
10 assists
3 steals
#OwnTheFuture
- Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his 10th 30-point game of the season, finishing with a game-high 31 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
The best from @Giannis_An34 as he dropped 31 points, 7 boards, 3 dimes and 4 blocks against the Rockets in the Bucks win!!
- Jabari Parker had his 15th 25+ point game of the season as he scored 28 points with eight rebounds and seven assists. Parker came into tonight’s game averaging 20.3 points in four career games against the Rockets, which was tied for his highest average against any team in his career.
The top plays from Jabari as he finishes with 28 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and a block in the Bucks win!!
- James Harden led Houston with team highs in points (26), assists (12) and rebounds (9). This was Harden’s NBA-leading 39th double-double of the season and 38th point-assist double-double.
- The Bucks forced the Rockets into 22 turnovers, the second-most by a Bucks opponent this season. Milwaukee turned those 22 turnovers into a season-high-tying 34 points.
- Milwaukee had a season-high 17 steals led by Malcolm Brogdon who tied his season high with four steals and Jason Terry who had a season-high three steals.
- Houston made 14 3-pointers and has now made 10 or more threes in 44 of 48 games this season.
- Nene scored 17 points, one shy of his season-high, and had seven rebounds.
- Miles Plumlee made his first start since 11/25/16 and scored a season-high 10 points.
Plumlord making an immediate impact!!
- Greg Monroe scored 17 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds for this 10th double-double of the season.
Moose has 17 points and 9 boards tonight!!
- Matthew Dellavedova had his third-highest point total of the season, finishing with 16 points and seven assists.
Delly trey!!