Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 4/27/17
- The Raptors win the series 4-2 over the Bucks and advance to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a playoff career-high 34 points (13-23 FG, 1-2 3FG) and hauled in a team-high nine rebounds. Antetokounmpo is the first Buck since Michael Redd in 2006 to record 30+ points in consecutive playoff games.
- Khris Middleton made a playoff-career-high-tying three 3-pointers and scored 19 points while dishing out a game-high five assists. Middleton scored in double figures in five of six games this series.
- Matthew Dellavedova scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG), marking his 12th career playoff game scoring in double figures.
"We tried to throw everything at them." - @MatthewDelly #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/jrFTlAzhCp— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017
- Thon Maker blocked a career-high five shots, the most blocks in a playoff game by a Buck since Joe Smith had five blocks against Detroit in the First Round of the playoffs in 2004.
- Overall Milwaukee had 10 blocks, the most it has recorded in a playoff game since 4/27/15 at Chicago (11). Since 2000, the Bucks have blocked 10+ shots in a playoff game only three other times.
- The Raptors have advanced past the First Round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in each of the last two seasons, marking the first time in franchise history they’ve won their First Round series in back-to-back seasons.
- This is the third time Toronto has moved on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in franchise history (2001, 2016).
- DeMar DeRozan tallied his second 30-point game of the series, and 10th career 30-point playoff game, as he scored a game-high 32 points (12-24 FG).
- Serge Ibaka recorded a game-high 11 rebounds, marking the second time this postseason Ibaka had 10+ rebounds (Game 1, 14).