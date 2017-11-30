Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 4/22/17
- The Bucks and Raptors are tied 2-2 in their Eastern Conference First Round series.
- The last time Milwaukee was tied at 2-2 in a playoff series was in the First Round of the 2010 playoffs against Atlanta. Toronto was tied with Cleveland at 2-2 in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals last season.
- Tony Snell scored a playoff career-high 19 points (7-12 FG) while making a playoff career-high five 3-pointers (5-10 3FG).
Tony Snell's best as he set his playoff career high!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/EJkCzNiR0T— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 22, 2017
- Khris Middleton recorded his first playoff double-double, and third double-double of his career, with 10 points and a playoff career-high 11 rebounds.
- Greg Monroe has scored in double figures in each of his first four career playoff games as he scored 14 points and fell one rebound shy of his second-career playoff double-double with nine rebounds.
Moose makes it a 9 point game with 90 seconds to play!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/C637MjoOBS— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 22, 2017
- This was Milwaukee’s first loss when holding its opponent to under 100 points in its last 21 games, a streak that dated back to 12/5/16 during the regular season.
- DeMar DeRozan fell one point shy of tying his playoff career-high as he scored 33 points with team highs in both rebounds (9) and assists (5). This was DeRozan’s ninth 30-point playoff game of his career.
- Norman Powell tied his playoff career-high with three 3-pointers and scored 12 points, one shy of his playoff career-high of 13.
- The Raptors forced the Bucks into 21 turnovers, the most by the Bucks in a playoff game since 4/18/04 (24).
- Toronto hauled in 50 rebounds as a team, marking the sixth time in franchise playoff history that Toronto has had 50 or more rebounds in a game.