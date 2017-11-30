Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 4/20/17
- The Bucks lead the Raptors 2-1 in their Eastern Conference First Round series. This is Milwaukee’s first 2-1 lead in a playoff series since the 2001 playoffs when they were up 2-1 over Charlotte in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
- The Bucks’ 27-point margin of victory is their largest in a playoff game since they defeated Atlanta by 29 points on 4/26/84 (118-89).
The best plays as the Bucks led wire-to-wire to take control of the series!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/RvLplD5T1t— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2017
- Milwaukee held Toronto to 77 points, which are the fewest by a playoff opponent since Philadelphia scored only 74 points against Milwaukee on 5/26/01 (80-74).
The Greek Freak with the NASTY REJECTION!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3O6u8VLg4B— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2017
- The Bucks’ 12 3-pointers were one shy of a franchise playoff-high (13, vs. Philadelphia on 6/1/01), while their 52.7 percent (39-for-74) shooting as a team was the highest shooting percentage since 2010 (.551, vs. Atlanta on 4/26/10)
- Khris Middleton scored 20 points, and has now scored at least 20 points in back-to-back playoff games for the first time in his career. This was Middleton’s fourth 20-point playoff game of his career.
The best plays from Khris Middleton as he led the Bucks with 20 points and 7 dimes in the game 3 win!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/to46Znq3h6— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2017
- The Raptors’ 23 field goals made are tied for the fewest by a Bucks playoff opponent in franchise history (5/8/84 vs. New Jersey).
- This was Toronto’s fewest points in a playoff game since they scored 63 points at Detroit on 4/21/02.
- The Raptors’ 30 first-half points were their fewest in a first half of a playoff game since they scored 29 first-half points at Detroit on 4/21/02.
- Kyle Lowry and Delon Wright led the Raptors with 13 points, which is tied for the fewest points by a Bucks’ playoff opponent leading scorer in franchise history (Williams, 4/4/71 vs. San Francisco).
- DeMar DeRozan’s was held without a made field goal for the first time in his playoff career and for the eighth time in his career overall (most recently 1/19/15 at Milwaukee).