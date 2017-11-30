Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 4/10/17
- With tonight’s win Milwaukee assured itself of a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
- The Bucks are now 42-39 on the season and will finish the season over .500 for the first time since the 2009-10 season (46-36).
- The Bucks snapped their six-game home losing streak to the Hornets, and won the 2016-17 season series over Charlotte, 2-1.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season, and eighth of his career, with 10 points and game highs in both rebounds (11) and assists (10). Antetokounmpo is now tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most triple-doubles in franchise history. The Bucks are 7-1 when Antetokounmpo has a triple-double.
The best from @Giannis_An34 as he racks up his third triple-double of the season with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/HKGqkbAsbD— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 11, 2017
- Greg Monroe and Tony Snell both scored a game-high 16 points. The two combined for 32 points on 13-22 shooting (.591).
Check out this nifty pass from Giannis to Monroe! The @Bucks and the Hornets are all tied up on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/i8Ro0gn4uc pic.twitter.com/ZFmP9ASBFE— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 11, 2017
- Snell went 4-for-5 from 3-point range, marking his 11th game of 2016-17 with four or more 3-pointers. Snell had 10 games with 4+ threes in his three previous seasons combined entering this season.
Giannis to Thon to Tony for !! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/wtVoB8UuCl— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 11, 2017
- Jason Terry scored a season-high 15 points while making a season-high five 3-pointers (5-7 3FG).
THE JET IS FLYING HIGH TONIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/NQmyZmgKtv— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 11, 2017
- Milwaukee has won its last 19 games when holding its opponent to under 100 points, a streak that dates back to 12/15/16.
- The Bucks made 16 threes (16-28, .571), one shy of the team’s season-high, marking the fourth time this season the Bucks have made 15 or more 3-pointers in a game. Coming into this season Milwaukee had four such games in franchise history. The Bucks are 10-0 on the season when shooting 55.0 percent or better from beyond the arc.
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led the Hornets with 13 points, marking the second-lowest point total for a Bucks opponent’s leading scorer this season (D. Wade, 12 on 12/16/16).
- Nicolas Batum tied his season-high of four steals and dished out a team-high eight assists to go along with 11 points and five rebounds.
- Treveon Graham scored a career-high 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting.