Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 4/2/17
- The Mavericks swept the Bucks in the 2016-17 season series, 2-0, and have won eight of the last nine games in the series.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his second straight double-double, and ninth 30/10 game of the season, as he scored a team-high 31 points with a season-high-tying 15 rebounds. Antetokounmpo’s nine 30/10 games this season are the most by a Buck in a single season since 1983-84.
The Greek Freak spins and SLAM #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Vfe96YGkHb— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 2, 2017
- This was Antetokounmpo’s 18th 30-point game of 2016-17, which are most by a Buck in a season since Michael Redd had 20 30-point games in 2005-06, and are the 10th-most in a single season in franchise history.
- Antetokounmpo had four steals and two blocks for his NBA-high 23rd game of the season with multiple steals and multiple blocks.
- Thon Maker has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career as he finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
The Greek Freak seeks out Thon for the OOP!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/niLZIxVxq7— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 2, 2017
- Matthew Dellavedova scored in double figures for the 24th time this season and dished out six assists. Dellavedova has had five or more assists in a season-high-tying three consecutive games.
- Tony Snell made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, marking Snell’s 10th game of the season with at least four threes.
- Harrison Barnes recorded his seventh 30-point game of the season with a game-high-tying 31 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3FG, 10-10 FT).
- J.J. Barea scored 17 points for his ninth game with at least 15 points this season.
- Dirk Nowitzki has scored in double figures in three straight games after scoring 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
- The Mavericks shot over 50.0 percent as a team for the eighth time this season as they went 38-for-73 (.521) from the field. Dallas is 7-1 when it shoots 50.0 percent or better this season.
- Dallas made a season-high 19 straight free throws and finished the game 19-for-20 (.950) from the free-throw line as a team.