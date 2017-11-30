Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/31/17
- The Bucks finish March with a 14-4 record – the team’s most wins in a month since February of 1971 when the Bucks went 16-2.
- Milwaukee’s 14 wins in March are the third-most in a month in franchise history (Feb. 1971, 16; Jan. 1971, 15).
- The Bucks have won their last three games against the Pistons and win the 2016-17 season series 3-1.
- Milwaukee has won its last three games and is now a season-high four games over .500 at 40-36.
- The Bucks are now 1-3 in overtime games this season while the Pistons fall to 3-1 on the season.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded game highs in points (28), rebounds (14) and assists (9) for his 28th double-double of the season and 23rd game with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists (second- most in the Eastern Conference).
The best from @Giannis_An34 as he finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks and a steal in the win!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/LJFBOe3NHG— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 1, 2017
- Antetokounmpo attempted a career-high-tying 21 free throws.
- Khris Middleton recorded his first double-double, and seventh 20-point game of the season, as he scored 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3FG) with 10 rebounds.
- Thon Maker scored a career-high 23 points (previous high was 12) as he made a career-high nine field goals and knocked down a career-high four 3-pointers. Maker also played a career-high 25 minutes.
The best from Thon Maker as he logs a new career high with 23 points in the win over the Pistons!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/uySoV55MLv— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 1, 2017
- Milwaukee had three players score at least 20 points for the second time this season (2/15 at BKN).
- The Bucks made 11 3-pointers in the first half, which is a season-high for a half and the most since 4/12/13 when the Bucks had 11 threes in the first half against Atlanta.
April 1, 2017
- Tobias Harris scored a team-high 23 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3FG) for his 21st 20-point game of the season.
- Beno Udrih scored a season-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and dished out a season-high eight assists.
- Jon Leuer hauled in double-digit rebounds for the fourth time this season as he recorded 10 rebounds, one shy of tying his season high of 11.