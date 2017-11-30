Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/26/17
- Milwaukee won the season series against Chicago, 3-1. This was the Bucks’ first series win over the Bulls since 2009-10.
- The Bulls snapped the Bucks’ season-high six-game home winning streak.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 20+ points in four straight games after scoring a team-high 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting. This was Antetokounmpo’s 41st game of the season scoring at least 20 points while shooting 50.0 percent or better, which is tied with LeBron James for the most times in the NBA this season.
The best from Giannis as he goes for 22 points, 8 boards and 4 dimes against the Bulls today!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/gnoQlijNVG— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 26, 2017
- Antetokounmpo now has 50 20-point games this season, which are the most 20-point games in a season by a Buck since Michael Redd had 63 in 2005-06.
- Khris Middleton scored in double figures for the 16th time since his season debut on Feb. 8 as he scored 14 points with six rebounds and a season-high-tying four steals.
Midrange Middleton!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/A2c8dZfpgu— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 26, 2017
- Greg Monroe scored 16 points (7-13 FG) and has now scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games.
Mooooooose #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/o7VtU0ynrS— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 26, 2017
- Milwaukee has had 10 or fewer turnovers in a season-high three straight games.
- Nikola Mirotic had his fifth 20-point game of the season as he scored 28 points (11-14 FG) while making a season-high six 3-pointers.
- Jimmy Butler had a career-high 14 assists with 20 points for his 14th double-double of the season. Butler has recorded a double-double in a career-high four consecutive games.
- Rajon Rondo came one assist and one rebound shy of a triple-double as he scored 18 points with a game-high nine rebounds and nine assists.
- The Bulls shot 54.1 percent as a team (46-for-85) and are now 10-1 this season when shooting better than 50.0 percent from the field.