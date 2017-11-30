Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/24/17
- The Bucks are 11-3 (.786) in March, which so far is their best winning percentage in a calendar month since January of 1989 (12-3, .800). Milwaukee is an NBA-best 11-2 in its last 13 games.
- Atlanta’s losing streak now stands at six games, the team’s second-longest of the season.
- The Hawks defeated the Bucks in the 2016-17 series, 3-1. Atlanta has won five out of the last six season series against Milwaukee.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 or more points and recorded a double-double for the second straight game as he had a game-high 34 points with 12 rebounds. This is the third time this season that Antetokounmpo has scored 30+ points in consecutive games (none in his career prior to this season).
Giannis' best plays as he drops 36p/13r/5a/3b/2s in the win tonight!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/3tytuYPaNU— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 25, 2017
- This was Antetokounmpo’s sixth game of the season with at least 30 points/10 rebounds/5 assists, which is tied for the most in the Eastern Conference with LeBron James.
- Greg Monroe scored 14 points with 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of 2016-17, and first double-double since 2/13.
Moose comes in clutch with the final buckets in the win against the Hawks! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/uLk7FUGLh0— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 25, 2017
- The Bucks have won their last 17 games when holding their opponent to under 100 points, which is the team’s longest such streak since the 2000-01 season.
- Milwaukee committed fewer than 10 turnovers for the 10th time this season and is now 7-3 when doing so. The Bucks have won or tied the turnover battle in 11 of their last 14 games
- Dennis Schroder tallied his 28th game of the season with at least 20 points as he scored a team-high 28 points with a game-high-tying seven assists.
- Dwight Howard recorded his 47th double-double of the season with 20 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Since 1985-86, no player has had more career double-doubles against the Bucks than Howard, who now has 31.
- Howard has hauled in at least 10 rebounds in a season-high 14 consecutive games.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points for his 19th 20-point game of 2016-17, and third in his last four games.