Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/11/17
- The Bucks extended their season-long win streak to six games, which is their longest win streak since the 2011-12 season (six games, 3/9-3/20).
The best plays as the Bucks win their 6th straight game!!
- Milwaukee and Minnesota split the 2016-17 season series, 1-1, with each team picking up a win at home.
- Tony Snell scored a team-high 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3FG) marking the fourth straight game he’s scored in double figures, which is a season-long streak. This was the eighth game of the season Snell has made four or more 3-pointers, which is a career high.
Tony Snell lights up the Timberwolves going 6/9 FG & 4/7 3FG for 19 points in tonight's win!!
- Matthew Dellavedova made a season-high four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, his third-highest point total of the season.
The best from Delly as he lit it up from deep, going 4/7 from three!!
- Rashad Vaughn reach double figures in scoring for the third time this season, and first time since Nov. 15, as he scored 10 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
Rejected by Rashad!!
- Greg Monroe scored 12 points with six rebounds, marking the eighth time in the last nine games he’s reached double figures in scoring.
"It was a great team effort tonight. Back-to-backs are always tough. A lot of guys fought through it and we grinded a good win out." - Moose
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 15+ points in seven straight games as he scored 18 points with a team-high seven assists. This was the 27th time in 2016-17 that Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks in assists.
The top plays from The Greek Freak as the finished with 18 pts, 7 dimes, 4 boards and 2 blocks in tonight's WIN!!
- Khris Middleton finished with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Middleton has scored in double figures in each of his last seven games
K-Mid goin' to work!
Watch Khris Middleton and the Bucks
- The Bucks have held their opponents to under 100 points in a season-high five consecutive games. Milwaukee is 18-4 on the season when its opponent scores fewer than 100 points.
- Karl-Anthony Towns tallied his 13th 30-point game and 50th double-double of the season with game highs in both points (35) and rebounds (14). His 50 double-doubles are the second-most in the NBA this season.
- Towns’ 35 points are tied for the fourth-most by a Bucks opponent this season.
- Ricky Rubio recorded his third game of the season with 20+ points, and fifth straight game scoring in double figures, as he scored 22 points with a team-high eight assists.