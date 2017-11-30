Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/10/17
- The Bucks have won a season-high five straight games, which is the team’s longest win streak since the 2014-15 season (5 games, 1/27/15-2/4/15).
That's 5!!! Let's go! Tomorrow we go for 6 at home! #OwnTheFuture— Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) March 11, 2017
- Milwaukee is 3-0 against Indiana this season and has won its first season series over Indiana since the 2009-10 season.
The best plays as the Bucks down the Pacers for their FIFTH straight WIN!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/FEznZQGpVS— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2017
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 20+ points in five straight games as he scored 21 points with eight rebounds, five assists and a career-high-tying five steals.
The best plays from Giannis as he finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and a block in the win!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/HsXefSTOwj— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2017
- Khris Middleton had his fourth 20-point game of the season with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3FG).
K-Midd's top plays as he led the Bucks to their 5th straight win!! pic.twitter.com/f6PAIwqKmA— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2017
- Greg Monroe scored 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds while shooting a season-high 85.7 percent (min. 7 FGA) by going 6-for-7 from the field.
Moose on the loose!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/kVvDXhcoGw— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2017
- Tony Snell scored 10 points and has scored in double figures a season-high-tying three consecutive games.
- The Bucks have held their opponents to under 100 points in four straight games, which is a season-long streak. Milwaukee is 17-4 on the season when its opponent scores fewer than 100 points.
- Milwaukee held Indiana to two 3-pointers (2-for-11), which is a season-low for a Bucks opponent.
- This marked the ninth time this season, and third time in the last four games, the Bucks haven’t allowed their opponent to have a 20-point scorer.
- Paul George recorded his sixth double-double of the season with a team-high 18 points and game-high 11 rebounds. He also led the Pacers in assists with six.
- Indiana had 14 steals, its third-highest total of the season (and the second-most by a Bucks opponent this season). Jeff Teague, Myles Turner, Thaddeus Young and George each had three steals to lead the Pacers.
- Monta Ellis has scored in double figures in a season-high-tying three straight games as he finished with 12 points.