Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/4/17
- The Bucks ended the Raptors’ seven-game winning streak in the series, and picked up their first win over Toronto since 2/2/15 (first home win over the Raptors since 4/6/13).
- Toronto won the season series over Milwaukee, 3-1.
- Khris Middleton had his third 20-point game of the season with a game-high 24 points.
"Together as a team we've been picking each guy up and compete every night."@Khris22m on the @Bucks mentality this season #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/DQJ7ZDnQ1O— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 5, 2017
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 24th double-double of the season with 21 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Giannis dropped 21 points, pulled in 10 boards, 4 dimes and a block as the Bucks beat the Raptors 101-94!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/OBTWw4HStH— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 5, 2017
- Spencer Hawes had his highest point total as a Buck with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Hawes’ 16 points were just two points shy of his season-high of 18.
Relive @spencerhawes00's electrifying performance as the Bucks top the Raptors!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/zJSC8JxmxX— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 5, 2017
- Malcolm Brogdon has scored in double figures in four straight games, which is his second-longest streak of the season. Brogdon tallied 17 points with five rebounds and three assists while playing a season-high 42 minutes.
- The Bucks scored a season-high, and Raptors opponent-high, 41 points in the second quarter.
- Milwaukee committed a season-low six turnovers.
- The Raptors held the Bucks to an opponent-low for points in the first quarter (12).
- Toronto failed to have a player reach 20 points for just the second time this season (2/3 at ORL), with Serge Ibaka leading the way with a team-high 19 points.
- Cory Joseph has scored in double figures in a season-high-tying three consecutive games as he scored 14 points and had a game-high and season-high eight assists.
- The Raptors are now 5-11 on the season when scoring less than 100 points.