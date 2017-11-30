Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/4/17

  • The Bucks ended the Raptors’ seven-game winning streak in the series, and picked up their first win over Toronto since 2/2/15 (first home win over the Raptors since 4/6/13).
  • Toronto won the season series over Milwaukee, 3-1.
  • Khris Middleton had his third 20-point game of the season with a game-high 24 points.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 24th double-double of the season with 21 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
  • Spencer Hawes had his highest point total as a Buck with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Hawes’ 16 points were just two points shy of his season-high of 18.
  • Malcolm Brogdon has scored in double figures in four straight games, which is his second-longest streak of the season. Brogdon tallied 17 points with five rebounds and three assists while playing a season-high 42 minutes.  
  • The Bucks scored a season-high, and Raptors opponent-high, 41 points in the second quarter.
  • Milwaukee committed a season-low six turnovers.
  • The Raptors held the Bucks to an opponent-low for points in the first quarter (12).
  • Toronto failed to have a player reach 20 points for just the second time this season (2/3 at ORL), with Serge Ibaka leading the way with a team-high 19 points.
  • Cory Joseph has scored in double figures in a season-high-tying three consecutive games as he scored 14 points and had a game-high and season-high eight assists.
  • The Raptors are now 5-11 on the season when scoring less than 100 points.

 

