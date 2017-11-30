Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/3/17
- The Bucks ended the Clippers’ three-game winning streak in the series and are 1-0 against Los Angeles this season.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high-tying 24 points (10-for-13 FG) to go along with eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. This was Antetokounmpo’s NBA-leading 17th game of the season with multiple steals and multiple blocks.
The Greek Freak's top plays as he drops 24 in the win tonight!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/2hKxdwIaQ1— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 4, 2017
- Greg Monroe tallied his fourth 20-point game of the season with a game-high-tying 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting to go along with five rebounds and five assists.
Giannis sneaks it past Blake to Moose for the JAM!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/cdz7NLJw4L— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 4, 2017
- Khris Middleton had 19 points and has now scored in double figures in four of his eight games since returning from injury on Feb. 8. Middleton also had season highs in assists (9), steals (4), and minutes (34).
The best from @Khris22m as he finished with 19 points, 9 dimes, 4 boards and 4 steals in tonight's win!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/QiMHPywbD3— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 4, 2017
- Matthew Dellavedova has scored at least 15 points in each of his last two games, marking just the second time he’s had 15 or more points in back-to-back games this season.
- Milwaukee scored a season-high 41 points off the Clippers’ season-high 23 turnovers.
- The Bucks shot 55.0 percent (44-for-80) as a team and are now 16-7 when shooting 50.0 percent or better this season.
- Chris Paul led the Clippers with a team-high-tying 21 points, marking his 12th 20-point game of the season.
- DeAndre Jordan recorded his 26th double-double with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
- Blake Griffin had his 29th 20-point game of the season with a team-high-tying 21 points in addition to nine rebounds and a team-high eight assists.
- The Clippers shot 56.3 percent (36-for-64) making this just their second loss of the season when shooting at least 50.0 percent (18-2).