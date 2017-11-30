Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/1/17
- The Nuggets swept the Bucks in 2016-17, 2-0. Denver has won 12 of its last 14 games against Milwaukee overall.
- Khris Middleton scored a season-high 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting with a 3-for-3 mark from beyond the arc. Since returning from injury on Feb. 8, Middleton has scored in double figures three times and has scored 20+ points twice.
- Khris Middleton scored a season-high 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting with a 3-for-3 mark from beyond the arc. Since returning from injury on Feb. 8, Middleton has scored in double figures three times and has scored 20+ points twice.
- Malcolm Brogdon reached double figures in scoring for the third consecutive game as he scored 17 points.
- Malcolm Brogdon reached double figures in scoring for the third consecutive game as he scored 17 points.
- Matthew Dellavedova shot a season-high 77.8 percent (min. nine attempts) as he went 7-for-9 from the field and scored 15 points. This was Dellavedova’s fifth game of 2016-17 with at least 15 points.
- Greg Monroe scored 11 points and has now scored in double figures in six of his last seven games. Monroe fell one assist shy of his season high as he dished out a team-high six assists and hauled in a team-high-tying nine rebounds.
- The Bucks shot 50.0 percent (9-for-18) from 3-point range, marking their 10th game of the season shooting 50.0 percent or better from beyond the arc, which is tied with Golden State for the second-most times in the NBA this season.
- The Bucks shot 50.0 percent (9-for-18) from 3-point range, marking their 10th game of the season shooting 50.0 percent or better from beyond the arc, which is tied with Golden State for the second-most times in the NBA this season.
- Nikola Jokic recorded his second consecutive, and fourth career, triple-double with 13 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and a game-high 10 assists. All four of Jokic’s triple-doubles have come since Feb. 1 of this year.
- Danilo Gallinari extended his season-high streak of scoring at least 20 points to four games as he finished with a team-high 22 points. This was his 14th 20-point game of the season.
- The Nuggets held the Bucks to 15 points in the first quarter, which tied a season low for points in the first quarter by the Bucks this season.