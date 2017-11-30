Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 2/26/17

The Bucks extended their winning streak over the Suns to four games and swept the 2016-17 series between the two teams, 2-0.

The best plays from yesterday's WIN over the Suns!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/OihUOVKErV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 27, 2017

Milwaukee has swept the season series over Phoenix each of the last two seasons, marking the first time in franchise history it has swept back-to-back season series over the Suns.

Bucks Notes

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 28 points with eight rebounds and six assists. This was Antetokounmpo’s 40th game of the season with 20 or more points, and his 18th game with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, which is the second-most in the Eastern Conference (LeBron James, 29).

The best plays from @Giannis_An34 as he dropped 28 in yesterday's WIN!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/YzxSuu9V6S — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 27, 2017

Michael Beasley scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting and has now scored in double figures a season-high-tying four straight games.

Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points, marking his eighth game of the season with at least 15 points and his 30th game in double figures. He also led the Bucks in assists for the 18th time as he dished out seven assists.

The rookie with the assist! Malcolm Brogdon sets up Giannis for the slam! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/zboiOBjFxX pic.twitter.com/eZBSRehLbR — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 26, 2017

The Bucks shot 51.3 percent (39-for-76) as a team, marking the sixth time in 10 games this month that they’ve shot at least 50.0 percent. Milwaukee moves to 15-7 on the season when it shoots at least 50.0 percent.

Jazz Notes

T.J. Warren recorded his 11th 20-point game of the season as he scored a team-high 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

Alan Williams scored a career-high 17 points and hauled in a career-high-tying 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.