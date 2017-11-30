Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 2/24/17

Utah extended its win streak over Milwaukee to six games, sweeping the 2016-17 series over the Bucks, 2-0. The Jazz have now won 11 of their last 13 matchups against the Bucks.

The top plays from the Bucks as the three game win streak came to an end against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/z7HBU1wFqQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 25, 2017

Bucks Notes

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his 23rd double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds, while also tying his career high of five steals. This was Antetokounmpo’s 14th 30-point game of the season, and second consecutive, which marks the second time in his career he’s scored 30+ points in back-to-back games (12/12/16-12/15/16).

For the second time this season, Antetokounmpo had at least 30 points with 10 rebounds and five steals. He’s one of just three players (A. Davis, J. Harden) to have 30/10/5 in a game this season, and is the only player to do it multiple times.

The best plays from Giannis as he returned from All-Star with 33 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals & 3 assists against the Jazz. #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/euhOve0n3W — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 25, 2017

Michael Beasley reached 20 points for the third time this season, and for the second time in his last three games, as he scored 22 points

The top plays from Beas as he went 10/17 from the field for 22 points tonight against the Jazz.#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/hUvasXbpxb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 25, 2017

Jason Terry (39 years, 162 days) became the oldest player to play in a game for the Bucks. Dale Ellis (39 years, 155 days) was previously the oldest.

Jazz Notes

Gordon Hayward picked up his 36th 20-point game of the season as he scored a team-high 29 points.

Ruby Gobert tallied his 39th double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds. His 39 double-doubles rank second in the NBA behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 43 double-doubles. This was also his 10th 15-point/15-rebound game of 2016-17.

Dante Exum scored 12 points and has scored in double figures in a season-high-tying three straight games.

The Jazz shot 50.0 percent (37-of-74) as a team, marking the 15th time they have shot 50.0 or better in a game this season. Utah is 13-2 in those games.