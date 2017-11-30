Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 2/10/17
- The Lakers ended the Bucks five-game home winning streak in the series between the two teams. This was the Lakers first win in Milwaukee since 11/16/10.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 41 points, becoming the first Buck to have 40 points in a game since Brandon Jennings scored 55 points against Golden State on 11/14/09. This was Antetokounmpo’s first 40-point game of his career and 12th 30-point game of the season.
Tonight's best plays from #Giannis as he finished with a career high 41 points to go with 8r/6a/2s/3b against the Lakers!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/x1rMr3W2Ch— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2017
- Antetokounmpo made a career-high 18 free throws on a career-high 21 attempts. His 18 free throws made is tied for the fourth-most in franchise history, while his 21 free-throw attempts are tied for seventh most.
- Antetokounmpo added eight rebounds and six assists for his eighth game this season with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists, which is second in the Eastern Conference behind LeBron James who has 11 such games.
- Malcolm Brogdon had his second-highest point total of the season with 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting.
The Prez making it happen!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Rz9ERV5jzF— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2017
- Michael Beasley scored in double figures for the second consecutive game, and 18th time this season, with 15 points.
Trey ball! Watch Michael Beasley and his @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/TJfLFeZbeq pic.twitter.com/PAWOxvhLx0— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 11, 2017
- Los Angeles tied the 2016-17 NBA-high for points in a quarter with 47 points in the first quarter (NYK, 11/17 at WAS).
- The Lakers 76 first-half points were their most in a half this season.
- Los Angeles shot 50.0 percent (15-for-30) from 3-point range, marking the fourth time this season the Lakers have shot 50.0 percent or better from beyond the arc. They are 4-0 in those games.
- Nick Young led the Lakers with a team-high 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting and a 5-for-8 mark from beyond the arc. Young’s 72.7 shooting percentage is a season-high (min. 10 FGA).
- Lou Williams tallied his 23rd 20-point game of the season with 21 points.
- Ivica Zubac scored in double figures for the sixth time this season with 15 points.