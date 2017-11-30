Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 2/8/17
- The Heat finish the 2016-17 season 3-1 against the Bucks after entering the season having lost six of their last seven matchups against Milwaukee.
- Miami extended its winning streak to 12 games, which is now tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 22 points, marking his 35th game of the season with 20+ points.
- Hassan Whiteside recorded his 33rd double-double of the season with a game-high 23 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. This was Whiteside’s 19th game with 15 points and 15 rebounds, which is the second-most in the NBA.
- James Johnson scored 20 points marking the fifth straight game he’s scored in double figures, which is his second-longest streak of the season. This was Johnson’s fifth 20-point game of 2016-17.
- Michael Beasley scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter for his 17th game in double figures this season.
- Milwaukee had its 14th game with at least 10 steals as they recorded 10 steals, led by Malcolm Brogdon and John Henson who each had three.
- Miami is now 19-8 this season when they score 100 or more points, while the Bucks fall to 3-14 when scoring less than 100 points.