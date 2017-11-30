Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 3/8/17
- The Bucks went 2-1 against the Knicks this season and haven’t lost a season series against New York since the 2013-14 season.
- Milwaukee has won a season-high-tying four straight games (11/27-12/3).
- Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his 15th 30-point game and 25th double-double of the season with 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks. This was also his 19th game of 2016-17 with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists (second-most in the Eastern Conference) and NBA-leading 19th game of the season with multiple steals and multiple blocks.
- Antetokoumpo’s 15 30-point games in 2016-17 are the most by a Buck in a season since Michael Redd had 15 30-point games in 2006-07.
- Khris Middleton shot a season-high 77.8 percent (7-for-9) and scored 18 points, marking his eighth game of the season scoring in double figures, and his fifth straight game with 10+ points.
- Greg Monroe scored 17 points with eight rebounds and has now scored in double figures in six of his last seven games.
- The Bucks committed only eight turnovers, marking the eighth time this season (and second time in the last three games) the Bucks have turned the ball over fewer than 10 times. Milwaukee is 5-3 in those games.
- Milwaukee is 27-16 when scoring 100+ points this season and 16-4 when allowing fewer than 100 points.
- Derrick Rose led the Knicks with his 21st 20-point game of the season as he scored 26 points and shot a season-high 81.3 percent (13-for-16).
- This was the fourth time this season all five starters for the Knicks have scored in double figures (11/4 at CHI, 12/2 vs. MIN, 3/3 at PHI).
- Willy Hernangomez had his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.