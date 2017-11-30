Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 1/25/17
- After losing nine straight games to the Bucks, the Sixers have now won back-to-back games against Milwaukee for the first time since 2013.
- Greg Monroe led all scorers with a season-high 28 points and nine rebounds. This was Monroe’s first 20-point game since 4/11/16.
- Gerald Henderson scored a season-high 20 points for the Sixers.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his 20th double-double of the season, and fourth in his last five games, with 17 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
- T.J. McConnell had a game-high 13 assists, marking the seventh time in his career, and fourth time this season, he’s had 10+ assists.
- Nerlens Noel had a season-high 13 rebounds and 16 points for his first double-double of 2016-17.
- Jabari Parker had his 26th, and second consecutive, 20-point game of the season as he scored 20 points. Parker also blocked a career-high three shots.
- Philadelphia has dished out 30+ assists as a team in back-to-back games for the first time this season as it had 32 assists tonight after having 35 vs. the Clippers last night.
- Twenty-five of the Sixers’ 32 assists came in the first half, which tied a league-high for assists in a half this season.
- Philadelphia’s 72 first-half points were the most by a Bucks opponent in either half this season. Milwaukee’s 39 first-quarter points were its second-most points scored in any quarter this season.
- The Bucks had 60+ points in the paint for the sixth time this season, finishing with 62.
- Milwaukee had 50 bench points, marking the fourth time this season the bench as scored 50+ points in a game.