Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 1/16/17
- The Sixers ended the Bucks’ nine-game winning streak against Philadelphia, picking up their first win over Milwaukee since 11/22/13, and first win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center since 4/25/12.
- Jabari Parker had his 23rd 20-point game of the season as he scored a game-high-tying 23 points.
- Jabari Parker had his 23rd 20-point game of the season as he scored a game-high-tying 23 points.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his seventh 20-point half of the season as he scored 21 of his game-high-tying 23 points in the first half.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his seventh 20-point half of the season as he scored 21 of his game-high-tying 23 points in the first half.
- Greg Monroe extended his season-long streak of scoring in double figures to nine games, finishing with 14 points with six rebounds.
- Greg Monroe extended his season-long streak of scoring in double figures to nine games, finishing with 14 points with six rebounds.
- Joel Embiid had a career-high-tying five blocks and picked up his eighth double-double of the season with 22 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. It was Embiid’s 17th 20-point game of the season.
- Embiid set new career highs in both free throws made (13) and attempted (18).
- Philadelphia had a season-high eight players score in double figures including Chasson Randle who scored a career-high 10 points.
- Malcolm Brogdon scored in double figures for the 10th straight game, finishing with 11 points and six assists. Brogdon now has 10 games this season with 10+ points and 5+ assists, which is a league high for rookies.
The Prez steals it and JET launches from 3 to tie the game!! #OwnTheFuture https://t.co/RldoFOo5vn— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 16, 2017
- The Sixers had 50+ rebounds for the fourth time this season, as they hauled in 51 rebounds as a team and outrebounded the Bucks 51-38.
- The Bucks had 60 points in the paint, marking the fifth time this season they have had 60+ points in the paint for a game. Milwaukee had previously been undefeated when scoring 60+ points in the paint, but fall to 4-1 when doing so.