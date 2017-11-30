Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 1/13/17
- The Bucks have won seven of their last nine games against the Heat, including four of their last five games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
- Milwaukee led from start to finish for the third time this season.
- Jabari Parker scored a game-high 24 points and has now scored 20+ points in a career-high four straight games. Parker made at least three 3-pointers for the 10th time this season, as he went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.
- The Bucks shot a season-high-tying 60.0 percent from three, going 9-for-15 from 3-point range.
- James Johnson dished out a career-high 12 assists with 10 points for his second double-double of the season.
- Luke Babbitt scored a season-high 16 points, marking his fourth game of the season scoring in double figures.
- Milwaukee’s 42 first-quarter points were the team’s most in any quarter this season and the most since scoring 43 points in the second quarter against Philadelphia on 2/24/14.
- Michael Beasley extended his streak of scoring in double figures to a season-high three straight games as he scored 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting.
- Greg Monroe had his ninth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
- Malcolm Brogdon has scored 10+ points with 5+ assists in seven straight games, which is a Bucks franchise-long streak for a rookie. Brogdon finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, while setting career highs in both free throws made (6) and attempted (6).
- The Bucks outrebounded the Heat 46-27. Miami’s 27 rebounds are the fewest by a Bucks opponent this season.
- Miami had 33 assists to just eight turnovers, marking the first time this season the Heat have had more than 30 assists with less than 10 turnovers in a game.