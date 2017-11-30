Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 1/8/17
- The Wizards defeated the Bucks 3-1 in the season series between the two teams. Washington has won six of its last eight games against Milwaukee.
- Jabari Parker eclipsed the 25-point mark for the second consecutive game, finishing with a game-high 28 points, while also dishing out a career-high-tying seven assists and hauling in eight rebounds. This marked Parker’s 20th game of the season with 20 or more points.
Jabari Parker #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/b9eFaat1Kd— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 8, 2017
- Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 22 points and extended his career-long streak of games scoring in double figures to six. Brogdon also had five assists and has now tallied 10+ points and 5+ assists in five straight games.
The top plays from Malcolm Brogdon as he logged a career high 22 points!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Vz9vsP3L9u— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 8, 2017
- Bradley Beal scored a team-high 26 points for the Wizards. This was Beal’s 21st game of 2016-17 with 20+ points.
- Greg Monroe recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 12 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Block by Bari followed by a block from Moose!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/FUtfjMD8Xu— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 8, 2017
- Markieff Morris posted 20 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. This was Morris’ fifth 20-point game of the season.
- Michael Beasley scored 18 points, finishing one point shy of his season high of 19 points. This was Beasley’s 11th game scoring in double figures this season.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. tallied his second-highest point total of the season with 17 points. His season high, and career high, 19 points also came against the Bucks on 12/10 of this season.
- Otto Porter Jr. dished out a career-high seven assists to go along with 13 points and seven rebounds.
- The Bucks’ eight first-quarter steals were the most they had in a quarter since 4/9/06 when they had eight steals in the second quarter against the New Jersey Nets.
- Beal extended his career-long streak of games with a 3-pointer to 25, which is the third-longest active streak in the NBA. John Wall also extended his career-long streak of games with at least one steal to 24 games, which is currently the longest active streak in the NBA.