Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 1/2/17

- With the win, the Bucks snapped the Thunder’s three game winning streak over Milwaukee.
- Milwaukee is 11-4 this season when it holds its opponent to 99 points or less. Oklahoma City falls to 3-7 when scoring less than 100 points.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his seventh straight game with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, finishing the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. His current streak is now the second-longest in franchise history (K. Abdul-Jabbar, 13 from 11/11/72-12/6/72). Antetokounmpo also extended his career-best streak of games with 20+ points to 12 and tallied his 15th double-double.
- Russell Westbrook had his league-high 20th game of the season with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists as he scored 30 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.
- Jabari Parker scored 19 points and went 2-for-4 from 3-point range for his 10th game of the season with multiple threes (zero in his career prior to this season).
- Steven Adams had his fourth 20-point game of the season, going 9-for-11 from the field while hauling in a team-high eight rebounds.
- Malcolm Brogdon scored in double figures for a career-high-tying third straight game, finishing with 12 points and a team-high-tying five assists.
- Greg Monroe scored in double figures for the 18th time this season and grabbed seven rebounds. Monroe has scored 10+ points with 5+ rebounds in five of his last six games.
- John Henson shot a season-high 85.7 percent from the field (minimum 7 attempts), going 6-for-7 while scoring 12 points with five rebounds.
- Milwaukee (54) outscored Oklahoma City (46) in points in the paint. Coming into the game, the Bucks (50.90) and Thunder (50.53) ranked first and second, respectively, in the NBA in points in the paint per game.
- Semaj Christon scored a career-high 11 points for the Thunder.