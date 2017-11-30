Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/23/16

  • The Bucks had their biggest win of the season, winning by 27 points. This marked the third time this season Milwaukee has scored 120+ points.
  • The Bucks scored 73 points in the first half, which are the most points scored by the Bucks in a half this season, and the most points scored in the first half since they scored 73 against Philadelphia on 2/24/14.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 39 points. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points six times this season. He also set new career highs in free throws made (15) and attempted (17).
  • Antetokounmpo added eight rebounds and six assists and now has 10 games with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, which ranks second in the Eastern Conference behind LeBron James (15).
  • Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the first half, which tied a career high for points in a half (12/12/16 at TOR). Antetokounmpo has scored 20+ points in a half five times this season.
  • Jabari Parker scored at least 20 points for the third straight game, which ties a career long streak, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Parker was 9-for-15 (.600) shooting on the night and has shot over 50.0 percent in a season-high six consecutive games.
  • Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 17 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting and dished out a career-high-tying seven assists.
  • Greg Monroe posted his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
  • John Wall had a team-high-tying 18 points and a game-high 10 assists for his 17th double-double of the season, and fifth in his last six games.
  • Otto Porter Jr. scored a team-high-tying 18 points, going 7-for-9 (.778) from the field. This tied Porter’s second-highest field goal percentage of the season.
  • Milwaukee scored a season-high-tying 27 fast break points and had 66 points in the paint. This marked the fourth time the Bucks have had 60+ points in the paint this season and they own a 4-0 record in those games.

 

