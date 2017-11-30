Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/23/16
- The Bucks had their biggest win of the season, winning by 27 points. This marked the third time this season Milwaukee has scored 120+ points.
Giannis had a career night, Jabari added in 21, Moose 12p/11r and the rook, Malcolm Brogdon, had a career high 17 points!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/DyQwHwkF3H— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2016
- The Bucks scored 73 points in the first half, which are the most points scored by the Bucks in a half this season, and the most points scored in the first half since they scored 73 against Philadelphia on 2/24/14.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 39 points. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points six times this season. He also set new career highs in free throws made (15) and attempted (17).
Raise The Bar. #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/uPKQxkY6LR— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2016
- Antetokounmpo added eight rebounds and six assists and now has 10 games with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, which ranks second in the Eastern Conference behind LeBron James (15).
- Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the first half, which tied a career high for points in a half (12/12/16 at TOR). Antetokounmpo has scored 20+ points in a half five times this season.
The top plays as @Giannis_An34 sets a career high 39 points in tonight's win!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/XnBwAWxN2W— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2016
- Jabari Parker scored at least 20 points for the third straight game, which ties a career long streak, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Parker was 9-for-15 (.600) shooting on the night and has shot over 50.0 percent in a season-high six consecutive games.
FILTHY. #OwnTheFuture https://t.co/9t5KLvkgnj— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2016
- Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 17 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting and dished out a career-high-tying seven assists.
"I love playing with him. He's smart, he can score, he's a threat, he plays well with the guards and he brings energy." - Malcolm on Moose pic.twitter.com/Uh4A4Fc7bW— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2016
- Greg Monroe posted his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
- John Wall had a team-high-tying 18 points and a game-high 10 assists for his 17th double-double of the season, and fifth in his last six games.
- Otto Porter Jr. scored a team-high-tying 18 points, going 7-for-9 (.778) from the field. This tied Porter’s second-highest field goal percentage of the season.
- Milwaukee scored a season-high-tying 27 fast break points and had 66 points in the paint. This marked the fourth time the Bucks have had 60+ points in the paint this season and they own a 4-0 record in those games.