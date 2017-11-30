Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/20/16
- Cleveland has won four out of its last five games against Milwaukee. The Bucks are 0-2 in overtime this season while the Cavaliers are 1-0.
- With his game-high 34 points, LeBron James (27,442) passed Moses Malone (27,409) for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. This was James’ fifth 30-point game of the season. He also tied a season-high with five 3-pointers.
- James added 12 rebounds and seven assists for his 12th double-double of the season and his eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.
- Jabari Parker scored 30 points for the second time this season and for the third time in his career. Parker has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and in seven out of 10 games in the month of December.
The best from Jabari as he dropped 30 on the Cavs!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/zJz1MjQz2l— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 21, 2016
- Giannis Antetokounmpo made a career-high 13 free throws on a career-high 15 attempts. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 25 points and 13 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.
Giannis just picked up his 6th foul. He finishes with:— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 21, 2016
27 PTS
13 REB
2 AST
3 BLK
2 STL#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/QaDCuWO8xx
- Kyrie Irving tallied 28 points for his team-high 21st game with 20+ points. Irving has scored at least 20 points in 13 of his 18 career games against the Bucks.
- John Henson scored in double figures for the seventh time this season, finishing with 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.
- Tristan Thompson recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 10 points and a team-high-tying 12 rebounds.
- Cleveland’s 17 3-pointers are tied for the most given up by the Bucks this season (12/7 vs. POR). This marked the sixth time this season the Cavaliers have knocked down 15 or more 3-pointers in a game, which is the second-highest total in the NBA this season.