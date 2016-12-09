Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/9/16
- The Hawks have won three straight games over the Bucks. This marked Atlanta’s biggest comeback win of the season, after it was down by 20 points in the third quarter (previous high was 8).
- Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 33 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3PT), while making a career-high four 3-pointers. Schroder scored 17 of his 33 points in the first quarter, which are the most points scored by a Hawks player in a single quarter this season.
- Jabari Parker went over the 25-point mark for the fifth time this season, and for the second consecutive game, finishing with a team-high 27 points. Parker had four 25-point games in his career prior to this season. Parker has scored 20+ points in three straight games, which ties a career long streak.
- Paul Millsap went over the 11,000-point mark for his career after scoring 23 points (now has 11,001). Millsap added a game-high 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.
- Milwaukee knocked down 10+ 3-pointers for the second straight game. The Bucks have hit at least 10 threes in a game eight times this season, after doing so only five times during the 2015-16 season.
- Atlanta had a season-high 32 assists as a team, led by Millsap who had six
- The Bucks scored 64 points in the first half, two shy of their season high for points in a half. Milwaukee has scored 60+ points in the first half five times this season.
- Jason Terry tied his season high of nine points, while making a season-high-tying three 3-pointers.
- Atlanta has now scored 110+ points seven times this season and has a 6-1 record in those games.
- Michael Beasley scored in double figures for the ninth time this season, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Beasley also blocked a season-high three shots.
- Greg Monroe has scored in double figures a season-long four straight games, finishing with 14 points in addition to six rebounds, five assists and two steals. This was the first time this season Monroe has led the Bucks in assists for a game.
- Mike Muscala came off the bench for Atlanta and made a season-high three 3-pointers, finishing the game with 11 points and four rebounds.