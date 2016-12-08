Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/7/16

Posted: Dec 08, 2016
  • The Bucks have won three of their last four games against the Trail Blazers, including three straight at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo moved into sole possession of second place on the Bucks’ all-time list for career triple-doubles with seven, after tallying his second triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Antetokounmpo also blocked four shots and had two steals.
  • Antetokounmpo is one of four players since 1983, and the first since LeBron James in 2010, to have at least 15/12/11/4/2 in a game (L. James, A. Kirilenko, C. Mullin).
  • Tonight’s game marked the 1,300th game of Jason Terry’s career, which ranks third among active players (Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce).
  • Portland made 12 3-pointers in the first half, which tied the franchise high for most 3-pointers made in a half since 2002. The Trail Blazers’ 12 first half 3-pointers were also tied for the most by a Bucks opponent in a half since 2002 (4/5/16 vs. CLE).
  • The Trail Blazers finished the game with a season-high 17 3-pointers, led by Damian Lillard who had five.
  • Jabari Parker recorded his fourth 25-point game of the season, finishing with a team-high 27 points. Parker had four 25-point games in his career coming into the 2016-17 season.
  • Lillard tallied his seventh 20-point half of the season, scoring 22 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. It was Lillard’s 200th career game with 20+ points and 10th game this season with 30+ points.
  • With 10 rebounds and four assists on the night, Mason Plumlee (23 games) became the fastest Trail Blazer since Scottie Pippen in 1999-00 (22 games) to tally 150 rebounds and 100 assists for the season. Plumlee added 10 points to pick up his third double-double of the season.
  • Greg Monroe fell one point shy of his season high, finishing with 15 points. Monroe has scored in double figures in five of his last six games.
  • CJ McCollum recorded his 14th 20-point game of the season, finishing with 23 points.
  • Milwaukee has now scored at least 115 points in a game six times this season after doing so six times throughout the entire 2015-16 season. The Bucks are 5-1 this season when reaching the 115-point mark.

 

Tags
Bucks

Related Content

Bucks