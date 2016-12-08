Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/7/16
- The Bucks have won three of their last four games against the Trail Blazers, including three straight at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo moved into sole possession of second place on the Bucks’ all-time list for career triple-doubles with seven, after tallying his second triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Antetokounmpo also blocked four shots and had two steals.
The Greek Freak on the rise!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/YsmJituBTE— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 8, 2016
- Antetokounmpo is one of four players since 1983, and the first since LeBron James in 2010, to have at least 15/12/11/4/2 in a game (L. James, A. Kirilenko, C. Mullin).
- Tonight’s game marked the 1,300th game of Jason Terry’s career, which ranks third among active players (Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce).
- Portland made 12 3-pointers in the first half, which tied the franchise high for most 3-pointers made in a half since 2002. The Trail Blazers’ 12 first half 3-pointers were also tied for the most by a Bucks opponent in a half since 2002 (4/5/16 vs. CLE).
- The Trail Blazers finished the game with a season-high 17 3-pointers, led by Damian Lillard who had five.
- Jabari Parker recorded his fourth 25-point game of the season, finishing with a team-high 27 points. Parker had four 25-point games in his career coming into the 2016-17 season.
"Jabari was in attack mode all night and we need that from him on a consistent basis." #OwnTheFuture https://t.co/ZEVStr6rUB— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 8, 2016
- Lillard tallied his seventh 20-point half of the season, scoring 22 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. It was Lillard’s 200th career game with 20+ points and 10th game this season with 30+ points.
- With 10 rebounds and four assists on the night, Mason Plumlee (23 games) became the fastest Trail Blazer since Scottie Pippen in 1999-00 (22 games) to tally 150 rebounds and 100 assists for the season. Plumlee added 10 points to pick up his third double-double of the season.
- Greg Monroe fell one point shy of his season high, finishing with 15 points. Monroe has scored in double figures in five of his last six games.
Coach Kidd: I thought Moose was off the charts for us both offensively and defensively. #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/taKa4azLBw— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 8, 2016
- CJ McCollum recorded his 14th 20-point game of the season, finishing with 23 points.
- Milwaukee has now scored at least 115 points in a game six times this season after doing so six times throughout the entire 2015-16 season. The Bucks are 5-1 this season when reaching the 115-point mark.