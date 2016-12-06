Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/5/16
- The Spurs have won nine straight games over the Bucks dating back to 11/23/09, including five straight at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
- San Antonio has won a franchise-high 12 straight road games to begin the season, which is tied with the 1969-70 New York Knicks for the second-best starting road record in NBA history. Dating back to last season, the Spurs have won 13 straight road games, which is a franchise-long streak.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his eighth double-double of the season, and second consecutive, with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Giannis turns 22 today, and last night he dropped 22 points on the Spurs! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/BFa65aTXrO— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 6, 2016
- Jabari Parker scored a team-high 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and three assists. It was Parker’s eighth 20-point game of the season after having 11 all of last season.
The top plays from Jabari as he drops 23 against the Spurs!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/LpS5JCAlIN— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 6, 2016
- Kawhi Leonard scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. His 16 fourth-quarter points are tied for the most by a Spurs player in a quarter this season (Leonard, twice).
- Milwaukee held San Antonio to nine points in the second quarter, which was a season-low for any quarter by a Bucks opponent. Only Washington has posted a better defensive quarter this season, giving up eight points on 11/9 vs. Boston.
- San Antonio had its biggest comeback win of the season after trailing by 15 points in the third quarter.
- LaMarcus Aldridge (18) and Pau Gasol (15) also scored in double figures for the Spurs. This marked the fifth time this season Aldridge, Gasol and Leonard all scored at least 15 points in the same game. San Antonio has a 5-0 record in those games.
- Greg Monroe had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Monroe’s 13 rebounds are his second-highest total on the season and the sixth time he’s hauled in 10+ rebounds in 2016-17.
- Dewayne Dedmon scored in double figures for the second time this season, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.
- Mirza Teletovic tallied his third game in double figures, and first since 11/16, finishing with 11 points.
Mirza gives the Bucks the lead!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/JI1VzcvDEi— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 6, 2016