Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 12/3/16
- The Bucks have won seven straight games against the Nets dating back to 4/12/15, including five straight at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Milwaukee is 3-0 against Brooklyn so far this season.
- The Bucks have won a season-high four straight games.
- Milwaukee had all five of its starters score in double figures for the first time this season. John Henson led the way with a team-high and season-high-tying 20 points. It was Henson’s second 20-point game of the season.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also tied his career high with five blocks and added six assists and two steals.
- Bojan Bogdanovic recorded his fourth 20-point game of the season, finishing with a game-high 24 points.
- Anthony Bennett hauled in a career-high 14 rebounds for the Nets in addition to seven points.
- Greg Monroe scored 13 points and has now scored in double figures in three of his last four games. Monroe also had a career-high-tying four steals.
- Joe Harris has now scored in double figures in a career-long three straight games after finishing with 17 points.
- Matthew Dellavedova scored a season-high 18 points to go along with six assists. Dellavedova has dished out six or more assists in four of his last five games.
- Brook Lopez (3,690) hauled in four rebounds and is now tied with Derrick Coleman for second place on the Nets’ all-time list for rebounds. Lopez also had 13 points and a team-high six assists.
- Milwaukee blocked a season-high-tying 10 shots as a team and has now blocked 10+ shots in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
- The Bucks had 60+ points in the paint for the third time this season, finishing with 62. Coming into tonight, Milwaukee ranked second in the NBA in points in the paint, averaging 49.2 per game.