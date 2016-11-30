Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 11/29/16

Posted: Nov 30, 2016
  • The Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cavaliers after losing the final three games of the 2015-16 season series.
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo tied his career high with 34 points, going 13-for-19 from the floor. It was Antetokounmpo’s third 30-point game in 2016-17, after having two in his career prior to this season.
  • Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds, five assists, a career-high-tying five steals and two blocks to record his sixth double-double of the season. Antetokounmpo is one of two players this season (Anthony Davis) to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game.
  • LeBron James scored a team-high 22 points while Kyrie Irving added 20 points for the Cavaliers. It was the 10th time this season both James and Irving have scored at least 20 points in the same game.  
  • With four assists on the night, James tied Bob Cousy (6,955) for 16th all-time in NBA history.
  • Cleveland extended its NBA record for consecutive games with 10 or more 3-pointers to start the season to 16. The Cavs’ 14 3-pointers are tied for the most threes the Bucks have allowed this season (11/27 at ORL, 11/19 vs. GSW).
  • Michael Beasley fell two points shy of his season high, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Beasley has tallied double figures in three of his last four games and is averaging 14.7 points per game over that stretch.
  • The Bucks shot over 50.0 percent for the sixth time this season and improve to 4-2 when doing so.
  • Matthew Dellavedova dished out a game-high seven assists and has now recorded seven or more assists in three straight games, which ties a career-long streak.
  • Kevin Love tallied his 12th double-double of the season, and 10th in his last 11 games, with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
  • Milwaukee scored a season-high 68 points in the paint. Coming into tonight’s game, the Bucks ranked second in the league in points in the paint with 48.8 per game.

 

