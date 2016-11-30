Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 11/29/16
- The Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cavaliers after losing the final three games of the 2015-16 season series.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo tied his career high with 34 points, going 13-for-19 from the floor. It was Antetokounmpo’s third 30-point game in 2016-17, after having two in his career prior to this season.
The Greek Freak ties his career high as the Bucks took down the Cavs!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/t3kXkqXppX— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 30, 2016
- Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds, five assists, a career-high-tying five steals and two blocks to record his sixth double-double of the season. Antetokounmpo is one of two players this season (Anthony Davis) to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a game.
The steal, the slam and the Giannis Face!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/I5jZjw8M6b— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 30, 2016
- LeBron James scored a team-high 22 points while Kyrie Irving added 20 points for the Cavaliers. It was the 10th time this season both James and Irving have scored at least 20 points in the same game.
- With four assists on the night, James tied Bob Cousy (6,955) for 16th all-time in NBA history.
- Cleveland extended its NBA record for consecutive games with 10 or more 3-pointers to start the season to 16. The Cavs’ 14 3-pointers are tied for the most threes the Bucks have allowed this season (11/27 at ORL, 11/19 vs. GSW).
- Michael Beasley fell two points shy of his season high, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Beasley has tallied double figures in three of his last four games and is averaging 14.7 points per game over that stretch.
The best of Beas as he goes 70% from the field (7/10 FG) for 17 points in the win over the Cavs!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/0wnsk0mZNe— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 30, 2016
- The Bucks shot over 50.0 percent for the sixth time this season and improve to 4-2 when doing so.
"A lot of guys contributed tonight and I think that’s what it takes to win consistently and beat a team like the defending champs.” pic.twitter.com/WVy9b2Gnjg— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 30, 2016
- Matthew Dellavedova dished out a game-high seven assists and has now recorded seven or more assists in three straight games, which ties a career-long streak.
Delly to Michael Beasley for the slam! Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO and @fswisconsin: https://t.co/vHPebpAe2o pic.twitter.com/8XdT9S5xiW— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 30, 2016
- Kevin Love tallied his 12th double-double of the season, and 10th in his last 11 games, with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
- Milwaukee scored a season-high 68 points in the paint. Coming into tonight’s game, the Bucks ranked second in the league in points in the paint with 48.8 per game.