Fast Track Oil Change Fast Facts - 11/25/16
- The Raptors have now won 11 of their last 12 games against the Bucks, including six straight at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 29 points and a season-high 11 assists. It’s the second straight game Antetokounmpo has dished out 10+ assists, which he’s only done one other time in his career (three straight games from 3/4/16-3/7/16).
Put The League On Notice. #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/X4xvg71vpa— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 26, 2016
- Antetokounmpo has six 25-point games so far in 2016-17 after doing so 13 times in 2015-16.
- Toronto made a season-high 14 3-pointers, going 14-for-31 (.452) from beyond the arc as a team. The Raptors’ 14 3-pointers are tied for the most by a Bucks opponent this season (11/19, Golden State).
- DeMar DeRozan dished out four assists, extending his streak of games with four or more assists to eight. This is the second-longest streak of DeRozan’s career (nine straight from 3/25/16-4/12/16).
- DeRozan also scored a team-high 26 points and has now scored 25+ points in 13 of 16 games to start the season.
- Tony Snell scored a season-high 16 points, while making a season-high-tying four 3-pointers. This marked Snell’s fifth game in double-figure scoring this season after he did so 12 times last season as a member of the Bulls.
- DeMarre Carroll made a season-high four 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points. Carroll has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games.
- Greg Monroe hauled in double-digit rebounds for the fifth time this season, finishing with a game-high 10 rebounds in addition to eight points.
MOOOOOOOOSSSSSEEEEEE!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/lIu6a0Axvf— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 26, 2016
- Milwaukee shot over 50.0 percent as a team for the fifth time during the 2016-17 season, going 40-for-79 (.506) from the floor.
- Matthew Dellavedova made a season-high three 3-pointers, going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 11 points and eight assists.
Give Delly space...he'll make you pay!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Y0D9CLRJmk— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 26, 2016