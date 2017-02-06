Fans Rave about their Bucks License Plates!

Milwaukee Bucks fans are owning the future with “Fear the Deer” specialty Wisconsin license plates. Wisconsinites across the state have been showing their team pride with the new green plates that feature the Bucks logo, a “FEAR THE DEER” inscription and a blue border. The license plates have become more and more popular throughout the state since they became available in October, and some fans have added their own personal touches to them by personalizing the plates to form a creative combination of Bucks pride.

The Bucks plates also include a $25 annual donation fee that goes toward the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, which aims to advance the community and focuses on youth education, health and wellness, and mentoring.

“These Bucks plates offer our fans a way to support a worthwhile cause while sharing their support of the team in a special way. We look forward to seeing Bucks plates all across the state very soon,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said.

Visit http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/vehicles/title-plates/bucks.aspx for more information and to learn how to apply for a license plate.