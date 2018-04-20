Everything You Need to Know for Game 3

When is Game Three?

After two games in Boston, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will resume their First Round series tonight at the BMO Harris Bradley Center at 8:30 p.m.

Doors Open: 7:00pm

Pep Rally: 6:00pm*

Tip-Off: 8:30pm

Are there tickets available:

Verified re-sale tickets are available

How can I watch or listen to the game?

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN with Mark Jones, Hubie Brown and Cassidy Hubbarth on the call and locally on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS with Jim Paschke, Marques Johnson and Telly Hughes calling the action. Outside of the USA, you can watch all Playoff games via NBA League Pass.

The game can also be heard on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call, and in Spanish on 93.7 FM Más Variedad with Andy Olivares and Nestor Cobos calling the game.

What if I’m mobile and not near a TV or radio?

The Bucks app will provide score updates, highlights and a live audio feed (SE Wisconsin) for FREE.

Is there a giveaway?

All fans in attendance at Friday’s game will receive a Fear the Deer T-shirt, courtesy of Johnson Controls.

Parking:

Save time on finding parking before and secure it now for $20 ($20 - $25 regular rate). Please note this rate is for prepaid parking only and will not be available at the structure night of the game. 5th Street Parking Structure passes are MOBILE ONLY. Once purchased, your parking pass can be accessed through your MyBucks account via the Milwaukee Bucks app. Use Promo Code 5STREET to purchase parking. Purchase Parking.

*Game 3 Pep Rally

Prior to the start of Game 3, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally will tip things off in the southeast plaza of the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning from 6-7:30pm. The festival-like atmosphere will have interactive games, live music and prizes throughout, making it a can’t-miss event to get fired up for Milwaukee’s first home playoff game of the series. Jim Paschke, Marques Johnson and Ted Davis will be on stage to give a game preview.