Everything You Need to Know About the Return to the MECCA
Game Info
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 pm
Doors Open at 5:00pm
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly the MECCA
Tickets
Single Game Tickets
Lights Out Rev Up Moment
Powered by Harley-Davidson
For those in attendance, take part in tonight's pregame light's out rev up moment by downloading the Bucks Official Team app.
How to Watch/Listen
Thursday's game will be nationally televised on TNT.
Fans can also listen to Thursday's game across the Bucks Radio Network with play-by-play voice Ted Davis and analyst Dennis Krause calling the action.
The Bucks app is also available on iOS and Android devices, which allows fans to follow the game on their phone while viewing exclusive content.
Entry
Fans can enter the one main entrance on the south side of the building off Kilbourn St. between 4th and 6th St. Fans are encouraged to come early to avoid long entry line prior to tip off.
Specials
Come enjoy $5 domestic beers for fans 21 and older between 5-6 pm courtesy of Miller-Coors.
Merchandise
A throwback night wouldn't be complete without the proper attire. The team will be in full throw back mode with the Classic Edition uniform. So should you! Visit Bucks Proshop and check out the latest and greatest retro gear!
Locations:
Team Store: outside Sections 226 and 112
Annex Kiosk: outside Section 208
Authentics: outside Section 230
Featured Merch:
- Select Number of Giannis Classic Jerseys
- Select Number of Nike White t-shirt with Deer logo from the shorts
- Return to the Mecca head to head t-shirt in black
- Bucks Classic Jersey wordmark on gray tri-blend t-shirt
- New Era throwback deer logo on snapback
Parking
Construction for the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center is underway and during this time, lane and street closures may require alternate routes to get to your parking destination. Despite the construction around the BMO Harris Bradley Center, there are still 4,000 parking spaces available within a quarter mile of the arena, which is a five minute walk or less.