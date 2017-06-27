Kevin Durant 'Guarantees' an MVP for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fresh off winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, Giannis Antetokounmpo had some new praise come in the form of former MVP and NBA-champion Kevin Durant.

Durant, who won MVP in 2014, took to YouTube to congratulate all of the winner's from last night's inaugural NBA Awards, which included Giannis winning Most Improved Player and Malcolm Brogdon taking home Rookie of the Year honors. In congratulating all the award winners, Durant called out Giannis and said "it's guaranteed that he will be an MVP."

"Congrats on MIP, this dude is a specimen that we've never seen before and it's guaranteed that he will be an MVP one day! In fact, I called out this years MVP years ago so you gotta respect my knowledge for the game lol," Durant said.

The first person Durant mentioned in his post was Brogdon, who became the first non-first round draft pick to win Rookie of the Year since 1966. Durant said the following about "The Prez" and his future with Giannis and the Bucks:

"So happy for Malcolm Brogdon, what a year and accomplishment. Especially as a second round pick! Anything is possible people, I see a very bright future for him and his teammate Giannis."

This morning Bucks head coach Jason Kidd shared his congratulations to Milwaukee's award winners, but warned them...the rest of the league is taking notice of the talent in Milwaukee.