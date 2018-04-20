What The Bucks Need To Win

In the first two games of the season — including one against the Celtics — Khris Middleton shot 1–10 on threes (and an ugly 9–27 overall) while turning the ball over eight times. It was frustrating. I don’t remember specifically, but without doubt, people on Twitter got worked up (at Eric Nehm’s expense, ideally). Middleton had a body of work that suggested it was merely a slow start on the way to a strong season, that we were dealing with the variance inherent in a supremely small sample size. He ended up having the best year of his career (or close to it).

In the first two games of the playoffs, Eric Bledsoe shot an ugly 9–25 from the floor along with six turnovers. At the same time, Middleton has hit just about everything.

The difference, of course, is that these last two games matter a whole lot more than the first two games. You would be right to expect things to even out a bit, for Bledsoe to heat up and for Middleton to cool some.

For Bledsoe, small sample size is part of the problem, sure, but the real problem is that the sample size is not going to grow much, at this rate. The Bucks are on pace to play exactly four playoff games, the way they are going. This is not just on Bledsoe, but the Bucks won’t last long with only two positive players.

Middleton struggled in the first round series loss to the Raptors last season. All in all, the Bucks had two players who performed at an above-average level in that series, if you base it on PER: Giannis and Greg Monroe. If you watched, that does not feel far off.

Against the Celtics so far, the Bucks again have just two core rotation guys performing at an above-average level (average PER is set to 15.0): Giannis and Middleton. And again, watching, that does not feel far off.

Player — Regular Season PER — Postseason PER

Giannis: 27.3 < 31.2

Bledsoe: 20.0 > 4.6

Middleton: 17.4 < 24.0

Parker: 17.1 > -8.3

Henson: 15.7 > 14.9

Brogdon: 14.3 > 12.3

Terry: 8.1 > 6.7

Snell: 8.5 > -0.5

On the other hand…

Player — Regular Season PER — Postseason PER

Horford: 17.6 < 28.4

Rozier: 15.1 <24.6

Brown: 13.7 < 19.1

Monroe: 21.2 > 17.7

Morris: 14.5 <15.5

Larkin: 10.4 <12.2

Tatum: 15.3 > 11.9

Baynes: 12.0 > 7.4

Now if you take the difference between their regular season and postseason PER numbers (disclaimer: PER is just a helpful at-a-glance number), it gives you an idea of who is outperforming expectations and who is, mm, not. It might indicate who is due to come back to earth and who is bound to get better. Or more ominously, it might delineate who is going to go down as series heroes and goats.

Much better in playoffs than regular season

Horford: +10.8

Rozier: +9.5

Middleton: +6.6

Brown: +5.4

Better in playoffs than regular season

Giannis: +3.9

Larkin: +1.8

Morris: +1.0

Worse in playoffs than regular season

Henson: -0.8

Terry: -1.4

Brogdon: -2.0

Tatum: -3.4

Monroe: -3.5

Baynes: -4.6

Much worse in playoffs than regular season

Snell: -9.0

Bledsoe: -15.4

Parker: -25.4

Giannis needed more than one other guy really helping out last playoffs. He needs more than one other guy really helping out this playoffs. (He is going to need more than one other guy really helping out next playoffs.)

Who knows what he can do with that? None of us, yet.