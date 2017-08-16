Here is someone that I hope Giannis dunks on in each game this season

Giannis dunked 193 times last season, roughly 2.4 times per game, on average. That is a lot. It was fourth most in the league, behind a few centers (DeAndre Jordan, Rudy Gobert, Dwight Howard) who mostly dunk but who rarely (in one case, never) do other wonderful basketball things on offense. Giannis does other wonderful basketball things on offense more than roughly 2.4 times per game.

Some of these chaps are here for matters of making up (Serge Ibaka blocked Giannis in the playoffs), some are because certain players are meant to be dunked on (Howard), some are great players who would put up a challenge and make for a cool photo and an impressive accomplishment (Kawhi Leonard), while some are simply J.J. Redick. The Bucks and Giannis are beyond having a Giannis dunk be the most important or interesting thing to look forward to. Here’s to having these people dunked on anyway.

October 18 at Celtics: Aron Baynes

October 20 vs Cavaliers: Derrick Rose

October 21 vs Trailblazers: Evan Turner

October 23 vs Hornets: Dwight Howard

October 26 vs Celtics: Marcus Smart

October 29 at Hawks: Miles Plumlee

October 31 vs Thunder: Paul George

November 1 at Hornets: Frank Kaminsky

November 3 at Pistons: Tobias Harris

November 7 at Cavaliers: LeBron James

November 10 at Spurs: Kawhi Leonard

November 11 vs Lakers: Lonzo Ball

November 13 vs Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons

November 15 vs Pistons: Andre Drummond

November 18 at Mavericks: J.J. Barea

November 20 vs Wizards: Kelly Oubre, Jr.

November 22 at Suns: Derrick Jones

November 25 at Jazz: Rudy Gobert

November 28 at Kings: Kosta Koufos

November 30 at Trailblazers: Jusuf Nurkic

December 2 vs Kings: Vince Carter

December 4 at Celtics: Gordon Hayward

December 6 vs Pistons: Jon Leuer

December 8 vs Mavericks: Josh McRoberts

December 9 vs Jazz: Dante Exum

December 13 at Pelicans: Demarcus Cousins

December 15 vs Bulls: Dwyane Wade

December 16 at Rockets: Clint Capela

December 19 vs Cavaliers: J.R. Smith

December 22 vs Hornets: Michael Carter-Williams

December 23 at Hornets: Johnny O’Bryant

December 26 vs Bulls: Zach Lavine

December 28 vs Timberwolves: Jimmy Butler

December 29 at Thunder: Andre Roberson

January 1 at Raptors: Serge Ibaka

January 3 vs Pacers: Lance Stephenson

January 5 vs Raptors: Jonas Valanciunas

January 6 at Wizards: John Wall

January 8 at Pacers: Myles Turner

January 10 vs Magic: Aaron Gordon

January 12 vs Warriors: Draymond Green

January 14 at Heat: Hassan Whiteside

January 15 at Wizards: Jason Smith

January 17 vs Heat: Dion Waiters

January 20 at 76ers: Nik Stauskas

January 22 vs Suns: Marquese Chriss

January 26 vs Nets: Timofey Mozgov

January 28 at Bulls: Bobby Portis

January 29 vs 76ers: J.J. Redick

February 1 at Timberwolves: Taj Gibson

February 2 vs Knicks: Joakim Noah

February 4 at Nets: D’Angelo Russell

February 6 at Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis

February 9 at Heat: Kelly Olynyk

February 10 at Magic: Bismack Biyombo

February 13 vs Hawks: Ersan Ilyasova

February 15 vs Nuggets: Kenneth Faried

February 23 at Raptors: Norman Powell

February 25 vs Pelicans: Anthony Davis

February 27 vs Wizards: Marcus Morris

February 28 at Pistons: Avery Bradley

March 2 vs Pacers: Victor Oladipo

March 4 vs 76ers: Ben Simmons

March 5 at Pacers: Glenn Robinson III

March 7 vs Rockets: Chris Paul

March 9 vs Knicks: Ron Baker

March 12 at Grizzlies: Andrew Harrison

March 14 at Magic: Mario Hezonja

March 17 vs Hawks: Luke Babbitt

March 19 at Cavaliers: Kyle Korver

March 21 vs Clippers: Blake Griffin

March 23 at Bulls: Robin Lopez

March 25 vs Spurs: Pau Gasol

March 27 at Clippers: Austin Rivers

March 29 at Warriors: Kevin Durant

March 30 at Lakers: Larry Nance, Jr.

April 1 at Nuggets: Nikola Jokic

April 3 vs Celtics: Jae Crowder

April 5 vs Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

April 7 at Knicks: Michael Beasley

April 9 vs Magic: Elfrid Payton

April 11 at 76ers: Joel Embiid

