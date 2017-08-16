Here is someone that I hope Giannis dunks on in each game this season
Giannis dunked 193 times last season, roughly 2.4 times per game, on average. That is a lot. It was fourth most in the league, behind a few centers (DeAndre Jordan, Rudy Gobert, Dwight Howard) who mostly dunk but who rarely (in one case, never) do other wonderful basketball things on offense. Giannis does other wonderful basketball things on offense more than roughly 2.4 times per game.
Some of these chaps are here for matters of making up (Serge Ibaka blocked Giannis in the playoffs), some are because certain players are meant to be dunked on (Howard), some are great players who would put up a challenge and make for a cool photo and an impressive accomplishment (Kawhi Leonard), while some are simply J.J. Redick. The Bucks and Giannis are beyond having a Giannis dunk be the most important or interesting thing to look forward to. Here’s to having these people dunked on anyway.
October 18 at Celtics: Aron Baynes
October 20 vs Cavaliers: Derrick Rose
October 21 vs Trailblazers: Evan Turner
October 23 vs Hornets: Dwight Howard
October 26 vs Celtics: Marcus Smart
October 29 at Hawks: Miles Plumlee
October 31 vs Thunder: Paul George
November 1 at Hornets: Frank Kaminsky
November 3 at Pistons: Tobias Harris
November 7 at Cavaliers: LeBron James
November 10 at Spurs: Kawhi Leonard
November 11 vs Lakers: Lonzo Ball
November 13 vs Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons
November 15 vs Pistons: Andre Drummond
November 18 at Mavericks: J.J. Barea
November 20 vs Wizards: Kelly Oubre, Jr.
November 22 at Suns: Derrick Jones
November 25 at Jazz: Rudy Gobert
November 28 at Kings: Kosta Koufos
November 30 at Trailblazers: Jusuf Nurkic
December 2 vs Kings: Vince Carter
December 4 at Celtics: Gordon Hayward
December 6 vs Pistons: Jon Leuer
December 8 vs Mavericks: Josh McRoberts
December 9 vs Jazz: Dante Exum
December 13 at Pelicans: Demarcus Cousins
December 15 vs Bulls: Dwyane Wade
December 16 at Rockets: Clint Capela
December 19 vs Cavaliers: J.R. Smith
December 22 vs Hornets: Michael Carter-Williams
December 23 at Hornets: Johnny O’Bryant
December 26 vs Bulls: Zach Lavine
December 28 vs Timberwolves: Jimmy Butler
December 29 at Thunder: Andre Roberson
January 1 at Raptors: Serge Ibaka
January 3 vs Pacers: Lance Stephenson
January 5 vs Raptors: Jonas Valanciunas
January 6 at Wizards: John Wall
January 8 at Pacers: Myles Turner
January 10 vs Magic: Aaron Gordon
January 12 vs Warriors: Draymond Green
January 14 at Heat: Hassan Whiteside
January 15 at Wizards: Jason Smith
January 17 vs Heat: Dion Waiters
January 20 at 76ers: Nik Stauskas
January 22 vs Suns: Marquese Chriss
January 26 vs Nets: Timofey Mozgov
January 28 at Bulls: Bobby Portis
January 29 vs 76ers: J.J. Redick
February 1 at Timberwolves: Taj Gibson
February 2 vs Knicks: Joakim Noah
February 4 at Nets: D’Angelo Russell
February 6 at Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis
February 9 at Heat: Kelly Olynyk
February 10 at Magic: Bismack Biyombo
February 13 vs Hawks: Ersan Ilyasova
February 15 vs Nuggets: Kenneth Faried
February 23 at Raptors: Norman Powell
February 25 vs Pelicans: Anthony Davis
February 27 vs Wizards: Marcus Morris
February 28 at Pistons: Avery Bradley
March 2 vs Pacers: Victor Oladipo
March 4 vs 76ers: Ben Simmons
March 5 at Pacers: Glenn Robinson III
March 7 vs Rockets: Chris Paul
March 9 vs Knicks: Ron Baker
March 12 at Grizzlies: Andrew Harrison
March 14 at Magic: Mario Hezonja
March 17 vs Hawks: Luke Babbitt
March 19 at Cavaliers: Kyle Korver
March 21 vs Clippers: Blake Griffin
March 23 at Bulls: Robin Lopez
March 25 vs Spurs: Pau Gasol
March 27 at Clippers: Austin Rivers
March 29 at Warriors: Kevin Durant
March 30 at Lakers: Larry Nance, Jr.
April 1 at Nuggets: Nikola Jokic
April 3 vs Celtics: Jae Crowder
April 5 vs Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
April 7 at Knicks: Michael Beasley
April 9 vs Magic: Elfrid Payton
April 11 at 76ers: Joel Embiid
* The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Milwaukee Bucks. All opinions expressed by Alex Boeder are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Milwaukee Bucks or its Basketball Operations staff, players, partners, or sponsors. We fully endorse Giannis dunking on EVERYONE.