Here are 16 stories about Giannis you may have missed

The easier thing to do would be to list stories not written about Giannis in the past three weeks. Everyone has written everything about Giannis in the past three weeks. Here are a few of those stories.

“Who are some of the leaders you emulate?

Magic Johnson. I think he’s done great things on the court, as a leader, and off the court, as a businessman. LeBron James, the things he does on the court, they’re unbelievable.”

- Sean Gregory (10/17)

“In a cramped Uber ride on a frigid Saturday night this past March in Boston, a parlor game took shape.”

- Kevin Arnovitz (10/20)

“As the league’s most evolutionary player enters a new phase of his career, Giannis recognizes the need to adapt to his new environment.”

- Paul Flannery (10/20)

“Charles Antetokounmpo was a soccer player, same as his father, who wound up teaching some of his slick footwork to his sons for another sport altogether.”

- Steve Aschburner (10/20)

“Giannis is too singular to be taken literally, in the same way that James has hardly spawned a slew of imitators or led to any widespread innovation.”

- Nathaniel Friedman (10/23)

“Fifteen seconds is all it took to understand why Giannis Antetokounmpo is unlike any NBA player who came before him.”

- Ben Cohen (10/24)

“He also called his own shot. Over the summer, Giannis sat down with Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke to talk about all sorts of things. During the course of the conversation, Paschke posited that Giannis would likely not win Most Improved Player again this season since he it won it a year ago. Giannis thought about it for a second.”

- John Gonzalez (10/25)

“ All Marvin Williams could do was shake his head from the sideline.”

- Chris Herring (10/26)

“Nearly two-thirds of his shots are unassisted and his touch and length have allowed him to be exceptionally efficient around the basket.”

- Ian Levy (10/26)

“Holy god. What are you even supposed to do with this guy? Play off of him, and he uses the open space as a runway. If Giannis Antetokounmpo is barreling at a flat-footed defender in the paint, it’s over.”

- Zach Lowe (10/27)

“Antetokounmpo is the answer. He is 6-foot-11 yet also the primary ball handler on the Bucks; his length and athleticism allow him to bend the geometry of the court and do seemingly impossible things, like needing but a single dribble past midcourt to complete a dunk.”

- Alex Wong (10/29)

“With three days off before the Bucks’ next game, Snell suggested Antetokounmpo find something that helped clear his mind — something that could take his mind off basketball for even just an hour..”

- Eric Nehm (11/1)

“Giannis is Google. Giannis is Amazon. We don’t know exactly what the NBA future will look like, but it’s pretty clear it will eventually orbit around him. In some ways, we’re already there.”

- Andrew Sharp (11/1)

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at such a high level to start the season that even his Milwaukee Bucks teammates acknowledge how tough it is not to defer to him every time down the floor.”

- Nick Friedell (11/2)

“The Greek Freak, I think, is a force. I’ve never seen anything like him,” Durant said. “His ceiling is probably — he could end up being the best player to ever play if he really wanted to. That’s pretty scary to think about.”

- Sekou Smith (11/3)

“Dirk, in my eyes, is the best European player to ever play this game,” Terry said. “He literally changed the way his position is played. But Giannis doesn’t even have a position. He does it all, and he’s still learning what to do out there.”

- Marc Stein (11/3)