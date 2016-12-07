Giannis in the News (Giannis in the News)

Have you visited the Internet recently? Great! Then you probably have seen stories about Giannis. In case you missed some over the past two weeks, here are a few of the best:

He doesn’t need to score to make an offensive impact (his 21 points on Monday came on 6-of-13 shooting) because he does everything else at such a high level. He played all 12 fourth-quarter minutes for the Bucks and led their comeback with his passing, rebounding, and hustling.



– Kevin O’Connor





His combination of points (21.8), rebounds (8.5), assists (5.8), steals (2.0) and blocks (2.2) have never been matched over a full season in league history, and it’s not like you need a PhD in math to appreciate the gravity of the Greek’s statistical wizardry — though if you did, you’d also drool at his +3.23 real plus-minus, +7.5 box score plus-minus, 24.8 PER and the fact that the Bucks are 15.9 points/100 possessions better when he’s on the court vs. on the bench.



– Frank Madden





This is getting scary. Antetokounmpo is averaging more than two blocks per game, and opponents are shooting just 45 percent at the rim when he's nearby -- a top-shelf mark for a center, let alone for whatever Antetokounmpo is.



– Zach Lowe





It's pretty incredible how far Giannis has come in the past few years. Giannis has gone from a fun, mysterious project, to helpful role player, to full-blown All-Star. He's finishing plays at the rim better than he ever has, he's gotten more comfortable running the offense, and he's still a terror on defense. He operates a little bit like the Westbrook of Big Ten country. He's putting up 22, 8, and 6, plus 2 steals and 2 blocks per game, and he's carried the Bucks to within spitting distance of a playoff spot. Also, he's still 21 years old!



– Andrew Sharp





Like all raw, nebulous prospects, Antetokounmpo’s development supposedly hinges on his ability to develop a shot. What’s most impressive about Antetokounmpo’s game tonight was how he took over despite not shooting from the outside really at all. Only three of his 19 shots came from further than seven feet from the hoop. This usually means a player can expect to get sagged off of and invited to shoot, impairing his team’s spacing. The Cavaliers gave Giannis plenty of space, but he still wrecked them. Imagine how good he could be when he finds his shot.



– Patrick Redford





He is no longer a highlight-only player, or a once-a-week guy. Giannis is doing the very thing that separates cool players from great players: He is bringing it every night.



– Chris Ryan





"They're working out in Germany," Antetokounmpo said after the Bucks' 111-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets. "Germany is not far away from Greece, and he told me, if I want, he can come wherever I am or I can come to Germany and I could work out with him. That's a nice invitation. Hopefully my schedule with the national team and the Bucks, I can be able to make the trip there."



– James Herbert





Zach Harper stops by to help us marvel at the emerging crop of young, talented superstars in the NBA. From Karl-Anthony Towns to Kristaps Porzingis to Giannis Antetokounmpo to Joel Embiid, has there ever been a more skilled group of young big men in the league? All that, plus awful movie talk, John Schuhmann trivia and more.



– Sekou Smith





To better comprehend the coldblooded, unflinching, King-slaying, alpha-dog version of Giannis Antetokounmpo that we watched Tuesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center – through fingers covering our faces, with mouths agape – we first need a history lesson. Or perhaps, rather, a reminder that it was always only a matter of time before this unstoppable, inimitable assassin started really wreaking havoc on the NBA, regardless which basketball legend stood in his way.



– Jimmy Carlton





Antetokounmpo said he wanted to have enough confidence to shoot without hesitation. He explained how difficult it can be for a tall player to move the ball from his hip area into the proper shooting position, a stretch of geography that Antetokounmpo described as “a long way.” But when he was asked how close he was to becoming a consistent outside shooter, he left about an inch of space between his index finger and his thumb.



– Scott Cacciola





Across the nine major component categories of advanced metrics tracked at Basketball-Reference.com, Antetokounmpo ranks among the top half of qualified NBA players in eight of them — turnovers are the only area where he was worse than the average player through Wednesday’s games.



– Neil Paine





“Right now I’m working every day on it and my main focus is to shoot without hesitating,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t care if it goes in or it goes out, just shoot without hesitating. I don’t have anything to lose. Just let it fly.”



– Charles F. Gardner





Coach Jason Kidd has trusted Antetokounmpo with the ball the way no other coach has with someone that height. Kidd called Antetokounmpo “one of those rare birds” who could potentially change the game like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Only four years removed from his Hall of Fame career as a point guard, Kidd understands what it takes to run a team and also why it is a waste of time trying to attach a title such as point center, point forward or even point guard to such an unorthodox player as Antetokounmpo.



– Michael Lee





San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, prior to Monday night's game against the Bucks, complimented Antetokounmpo… “He's still a very young man and learning a lot about what he can add to his game. That's what he's been doing. Each summer he adds to his game. He's not just an athlete anymore; he's not just a phenomenon with his length and athleticism. He's learned how to play the game. He's learned about time and score; he's learned how to play with his teammates.”



– Charles F. Gardner





Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks to a 3-0 week, averaging 24.3 points (fourth in the East), 10.0 rebounds (tied for fifth in the East), 6.3 assists and a league-leading 3.67 steals. On Nov. 29, he matched his career highs for points (34) and steals (five) to go with 12 rebounds and five assists in a 118-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He capped his week by posting 16 points, 10 rebounds and career-high-tying five blocks in a 112-103 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 3.



– Official Release





Of all the things Kidd has seen from Antetokounmpo, he finds himself marveling at the passing the most. Recently he found center John Henson with a perfect bounce pass through traffic that led to an easy hoop. Seeing a 7-footer find another 7-footer on the move under pressure by bouncing it off the court left Kidd, one of the best passers of all time, rubbing his eyes.



– Brian Windhorst

