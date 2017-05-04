Best Bucks Player Performances

Like he did with most things this year, Giannis has taken over (this story).

He has all 10 here, and if this was a top-20 list, he would have had 19 of those (Jabari was wonderful in a win over the Pistons that had me thinking about how the Bucks are different now).

History: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16

The best plays from Giannis as he racks up 31 points, 15 boards, 9 dimes, 4 steals and 2 blocks against the Mavs!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/oJ5XKoLlgs — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 3, 2017

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo

31 points (10-18 FG), 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

April 2, 2017 – Mavericks 109, Bucks 105

Not quite enough help and too much Harrison Barnes, but also lots and lots of Giannis, who led both teams in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

The best from The Greek Freak as he recorded his first triple-double of 16-17!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/t699Ymcm5I — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2016

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo

21 points (6-13 FG), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks, 9-9 FT

November 21, 2016 – Bucks 93, Magic 89

Casual triple-double, and the only one of his three triple-doubles to even make this list. Which says something about the quality of Giannis this season.

The Greek Freak carves up the Bulls in last night's win!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/YOY6XjtoWK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2016

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

22 points (8-13 FG), 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

December 16, 2016 – Bucks 95, Bulls 69

And zero turnovers. And 2-3 on threes. And a +29 differential.

The best plays from @Giannis_An34 as he set a new career high with 41 points last night!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/gT7BcM1QCa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2017

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo

41 points (11-20 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 18-21 FT

February 10, 2017 – Lakers 122, Bucks 114

Nick Young (and D’Angelo Russell and Lou Williams and Jordan Clarkson) tainted the first 40-point game from Giannis by hitting a combined 15-27 threes to steal the win in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Giannis did almost everything right except hit threes (1-6).

Giannis' best plays as he drops 36p/13r/5a/3b/2s in the win tonight!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/3tytuYPaNU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 25, 2017

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

34 points (13-22 FG), 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 7-9 FT

March 24, 2017 – Bucks 100, Hawks 97

His first quarter was a game unto itself, with 17 points, eight boards, three dimes and a charge taken. Rarely was he more on: he hit 3-4 long twos, scored a big bucket late to give the Bucks the lead with a minute and change to play, and came up with a huge steal two possessions later.

Giannis scores 32 points, grabs 13 rebounds and hands out seven assists in the victory over the Knicks!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/gUsuoHbRd7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 9, 2017

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

32 points (11-21 FG), 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

March 8, 2017 – Bucks 104, Knicks 93

The thing about the buzzer-beating, game-winning jumper that Giannis hit in Madison Square Garden was that it was only his second-best performance against the Knicks this season. A couple months later, Giannis went for 22 in the second half and led all players on both teams in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He also got the best of Kristaps Porzingis, a satisfying result in light of their previous encounter in Milwaukee this season.

The best from Giannis as he finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block in the win over the Kings!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/UyTwLL8qe4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 23, 2017

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

32 points (12-22 FG), 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 0 turnovers

March 22, 2017 – Bucks 116, Kings 98

The classic example of how it simply didn’t matter whether Giannis had a jumper. He made one shot from outside of four feet (a corner three) yet dictated the entire game to push the Bucks to an easy road win.

The Greek Freak ties his career high as the Bucks took down the Cavs!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/t3kXkqXppX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 30, 2016

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

34 points (13-19 FG), 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks

November 29, 2016 – Bucks 118, Cavaliers 101

The opponent counts. And even the regular season Cavaliers, even the NovemberCavaliers, are the Cavaliers. They were fully healthy, they were 13-2 coming into the game, and they took a 27-13 lead against the Bucks. And then Giannis took over the game, highlighted by positively LeBron-like mesmerizing coast-to-coast runs, against LeBron.

The top plays as @Giannis_An34 sets a career high 39 points in tonight's win!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/XnBwAWxN2W — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2016

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

39 points (12-19 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 15-17 FT

December 23, 2016 – Bucks 123, Wizards 96

In just 32 minutes! He missed a free throw that would have given him 40 in the fourth quarter as MVP chants echoed around him for the first time in his career. But other than that, Giannis played almost completely under control, almost completely in control, and almost flawlessly in those 32 minutes, committing just one turnover and one foul.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

35 points (13-19 FG), 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 7 blocks, 8-11 FT

December 31, 2016 – Bucks 116, Bulls 96

Giannis destroyed the Bulls all year, and he rang in the new year fittingly, as the best player on a basketball court. But to say he was the best player is to sell him short – Giannis was the best player at virtually every facet of the game, from scoring to rebounding to passing to defense. He blocked four different Bulls players, including Taj Gibson three times and Dwyane Wade twice.