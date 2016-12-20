25 Giannis Numbers After 25 Games

After 25 games, Giannis (still) leads the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. People started talking about him as a Most Improved Player candidate a few weeks ago. Now he is showing up in top-10 MVP lists. Goodness.

22.6.

Giannis is now a number one scorer, averaging 22.6 a night. He ranked 43rd in points per game last season. Now he is 16th, ahead of scorers like Carmelo Anthony, Kemba Walker and Andrew Wiggins. Consistency is the key – Giannis has not reached 35 points in any single game, but he has hit double-digits in every game and has scored 22+ in most games.

9.1.

He is better than ever on both the offensive and defensive glass, and his 9.1 rebounds per game places him 18th in the league, ahead of guys like Blake Griffin, Draymond Green and Paul Millsap.

6.0.

While not the full-time point guard (he often shares with Dellavedova, notably), Giannis is the foremost playmaker, and he is averaging more than twice as many assists as he did a couple seasons ago. With 6.0 assists per game, he ranks 18th in the league, ahead of point guards like Damian Lillard, Mike Conley Jr. and Kemba Walker.

2.1.

With 2.1 steals per game, Giannis ranks fourth in the NBA, ahead of noted thieves like Kawhi Leonard, Thabo Sefolosha and Tony Allen. Giannis steals are particularly devastating, since he is virtually unstoppable in transition.

2.0.

No one does the trademark LeBron chase-down block better than Giannis (other than LeBron), and no one brings it the other way in semi-transition better than Giannis (other than LeBron). Giannis ranks seventh in the league with 2.0 blocks per game, ahead of names like Serge Ibaka, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard.

64.

Giannis ranks fifth in the league with 64 dunks, behind only DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, Clint Capela and Rudy Gobert – four behemoth centers who never leave the paint. (And on a per-game basis, Giannis is ahead of Capela and Gobert.)

3.9.

Last season, Giannis led the league in personal fouls. This season, he is fouling even more, up from 3.3 per game to 3.9 per game. Granted, he has yet to foul out of a game, but heavy fouls have limited his minutes, notably in close home losses where leads evaporated against the Hawks (5 fouls in 24 minutes, lost by 4) and Spurs (5 fouls in 29 minutes, lost by 1). Point is, he could play (/dunk on people) even more.

+107.

The Bucks have outscored their opponents by 107 points during the 867 minutes that Giannis has been on the court. The Bucks have been outscored by 60 points in the 333 minutes without Giannis.

5.1.

Giannis leads the entire NBA in Defensive Box Plus/Minus, which is a box score estimate of the defensive points per 100 possessions a player contributes above a league-average player. He ranks just ahead of Andrew Bogut and Draymond Green.

0.054.

Another defensive metric, another top-10 ranking. Giannis ranks ninth in the league with 0.054 defensive win shares per game.

5.9 percent.

After posting roughly the same 4.6 percent offensive rebound percentage in each of his first three years, Giannis has made a jump on the offensive boards this season, to 5.9 percent. And he is picking his spots, as crashing the glass has not resulted in any noticeable drop-off in getting back on defense.

14.7 percent.

While his turnovers per game are a career-high 3.3, the more meaningful stat is that his turnover percentage is down to a career-low 14.7 percent.

1.82.

Relatedly: His assist-to-turnover ratio (now 1.82) continues to improve, from 1.66 last season and 1.20 the year before.

2.8.

You have heard people talk about the length of the Bucks on defense, and on its own, that doesn’t necessary mean anything, but this does: Giannis averages 2.8 deflections per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

1.4.

Another from the Hustle Stats category, Giannis ranks fourth in the league in loose balls recovered, joining a top-10 that includes the likes of Patrick Beverly, Paul George and Draymond Green.

52.8 percent.

Giannis is shooting 52.8 percent from the field late in the shot clock (4-7 seconds remaining), and 42.9 percent very late in the shot clock (0-4 seconds remaining). Both numbers are easily the best of his career.

5.3.

The Bucks rank fifth in the league in fast break points, and Giannis ranks fifth individually in fast break points per game, with 5.3. Giannis ranks third overall (behind LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and just ahead of John Wall) in points in transition per game, with 6.3.

4.9.

Similarly, the Bucks rank fifth in the league in points off turnovers, and Giannis also ranks fifth in the league with 4.9 points off turnovers per game.

76.5 percent.

He is getting to the line more (ranks 18th in free throws made per game), and his free throw accuracy is better than ever, at 76.5 percent (which happens to be the exact league average). The guys who make the most free throws tend to shoot them very well – of the players in the top-15, only DeMarcus Cousins has a lower free throw percentage than Giannis. Giannis has gotten much better since his rookie season (when he shot 68.3 percent), and there is room for still more improvement.

13.5.

Four seasons in, Giannis is shooting within a few feet of the basket more than ever, and he is shooting fewer long twos than the past couple years. Defenses know what is coming; they are just helpless to do anything about it. Giannis leads the league with 13.5 points in the paint per game.

18.2 percent / 41.5 percent.

While he rarely shoots long twos, he has been good in the 16 feet to inside the perimeter range, making 41.5 percent. His real struggle arises in that in-between range, from 10-16 feet, where he is shooting just 18.2 percent.

41.0 percent.

Opponents are shooting 41.0 percent on shot attempts defended by Giannis. That is the third-best mark on the team (behind Jason Terry and Matthew Dellavedova), and 34th-best in the league.

0-3.

Giannis just keeps on trying those half court shots as the buzzer is arriving, unconcerned about his field goal percentage. He is already 0-3 on shots from 40+ feet this season. As much as we care about numbers (see: this story), Giannis does not. Delightful.

8 / 11.

Eight of the 11 Bucks players who have received an assist from Giannis this season are shooting a better percentage on passes from Giannis than they are shooting overall. Exhibit 34,000 of He makes teammates better.

26.9.

Giannis ranks tied for fifth in the league with a 26.9 PER. He trails these fellows and only these fellows: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and James Harden.