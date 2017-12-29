10 Numbers from the Bucks Win Over the Timberwolves

45:34. Karl Anthony-Towns hit a corner three and looked back at the crowd. The Wolves (almost) did not look back from there. They did not trail for the first 45 minutes and 34 seconds. The Bucks led for the first time with 2:25 to play. That was when Bledsoe hit a corner three from precisely the same spot.

20. At 74–54, people said boo. They disapproved. Those same people would later clap their hands. The Bucks came from 20 points down to win.

12. The last sub in off the bench to begin the game, Malcolm Brogdon played all 12 fourth quarter minutes. (Giannis was the only other Buck to play the entire fourth.) The Bucks outscored the Wolves by 15 points in those 12 minutes. Brogdon was very good in those 12 minutes.

0. Someone else who played all 12 fourth quarter minutes? You are forgiven for not noticing Andrew Wiggins, who shot 0–3 with zero points, zero rebounds, and zero assists. (He did play well in the first three quarters.) Wolves guards in the fourth (Wiggins, Tyus Jones, and Jamal Crawford) combined for zero points on 0–6 shooting.

96. After looking like the fourth best offensive team in the NBA throughout the first three quarters (reasonable, because they are the fourth best offensive team in the NBA), the Bucks held the Wolves to 12 in the fourth quarter (and that includes a meaningless three at the buzzer). Those 96 points are the second-fewest the Wolves have scored in a game this season. They came into the game having scored 106+ in eight straight.

3. Eric Bledsoe picked up three steals in just over a minute in the second quarter, and the Bucks scored on each of those possessions. That was his most electric minute, but only barely. He was confident and assertive throughout; his 8–8 mark at the line boded well (especially on the extra-rare night when Giannis did not attempt a single free throw), as the Bucks improved to 6–1 when Bledsoe makes five or more free throws.

7–7. John Henson finished that alley-oop to finish the game (not all dunks fared so well on this night). He also hit a jumper. He did not miss a shot. And that 7–7 line pushed him up to 60.7 percent from the field this season, easily a career-best, and also on pace to be the best single-season field goal percentage in franchise history (a mark currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who shot 57.7 percent in 1970–71).

23. Giannis reached 20+ points for the 23rd straight game. He has scored 20+ in all but one game this season. These days, he scores 40+ three times as often as he scores fewer than 20. These are, in fact, the days.

62–32. The Bucks outscored the Wolves 62–32 in the paint, and they allowed just four second-chance points, helping them win the night despite hitting just 5–15 threes.

0. Gorgui Dieng, kicked ball violation king, committed zero kicked ball violations. Furthermore, he scored zero points.