Best Bucks Bench Performances of the Year

Content Sponsored by:

Whether it’s been Greg Monroe, Michael Beasley, Malcolm Brogdon or Mirza Teletovic, the Bucks bench has turned in some already memorable performances through the first few months of the 2016-17 season. An impactful contribution or contributions off the bench is key to picking up a win on any team, and the Bucks are no different. Sitting as a top eight team in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee has relied on some of its key reserve players to send the team to victory this season. Clutch performances off the bench have supplemented a strong starting five for the Bucks that currently has the team sitting at 15-15, with the playoffs in the hopefully not so distant future.

Let’s take a look back at some of the top bench performances of the 2016-17 season:

5. Malcom Brogdon – Dec. 23 vs. Washington: 17 pts (7-7 FG, 3-3 3PT), 7 asts, 3 rebs, 2 stls

Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon couldn’t miss in the Bucks 123-96 win over the Wizards at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 23. Brogdon scored a career-high 17 points that night, making all seven of his field goal attempts, including a perfect 3-for-3 mark from beyond the arc. He became the first Bucks rookie have a perfect shooting percentage with a minimum of seven field goal attempts. For the second consecutive game, Brogdon also tied his career high of seven assists, and added three rebounds and two steals.

4. Rashad Vaughn – Oct. 29 vs. Brooklyn: 22 pts (8-17 FG, 6-12 3PT)

Rashad Vaughn provided a big spark for the Bucks in a 110-108 victory over the Nets that ended on a John Henson game-winning tip-in at the buzzer. Vaughn set new career highs in points (22), field goals made (8) and three-pointers made (6). It was Vaughn’s first 20-point game of his career and still stands as the second-highest point total for a player off the bench this season for Milwaukee. Vaughn’s six 3-pointers are tied for the second-most by a Bucks player so far in the 2016-17 season.

3. Mirza Teletovic – Dec. 10 at Washington: 25 pts (8-12 FG, 5-6 3PT)

After not playing the previous game, Teletovic returned to the court in a big way on Dec. 10 in the nation’s capital. Teletovic poured in a season-high 25 points, going 8-for-12 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range. His 25 points are the most by a Bucks reserve player this season, and the only time this season a player not named Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jabari Parker has reached the 25-point mark for the Bucks. This marked the second time this season Teletovic has knocked home five or more 3-pointers in a game.

2. Greg Monroe – Nov. 3 vs. Indiana: 16 pts, 16 rebs, 7 asts

Greg Monroe was all over the floor in a lopsided 125-107 win over the Pacers on Nov. 3 in Milwaukee. Monroe recorded his second double-double of the season with 16 points and 16 rebounds - which still stands as the most rebounds by a Buck this season – and a season-high seven assists. For Monroe, it was his second 15-point/15-rebound game as a member of the Bucks, and he became just the third Bucks player (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zaza Pachulia) since 1991 to have at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in a game.

1. Mirza Teletovic – Nov. 5 vs. Sacramento: 22 pts (7-9 3PT)

Few people in the NBA can put on a performance from 3-point range like Teletovic did on Nov. 5 against Sacramento. All nine of Teletovic’s field goal attempts came from beyond the arc and he made seven of them, which are the most by a Buck this season. For Teletovic, his 22 points were a then-season-high and his seven 3-pointers tied a career high. Since 1983, only seven Bucks, including Teletovic, have ever made seven or more 3-pointers in a game while shooting better than 75 percent from beyond the arc.

Vote for your favorite Bucks Super Sub for a chance to win Cousins Subs for a year and to meet a player.

Vote Now